Jonathan Brewer Sets High Expectations for Duke's Offense
The Duke Blue Devils' offense was a major issue in the team's disappointing loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 12.
Heading into that matchup, Duke was averaging north of 33 points per game, proving to be one of the best offenses in the entire country. However, that version of the offense was not present on Saturday against Virginia.
While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer revealed what he wants to see from the offense, starting this week against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Brewer's Thoughts
- "[North Carolina] has two big-time [pass rushers]. One of them has 10 sacks," Brewer said. "They are violent off the edge; they play a ton of single-high man coverage. They get after you up front. We are going to have to protect better than we did last week, get the ball out faster, and run the football a lot better. We have to play up to our standards. I think everybody saw that last week was not our standard. If we play up to our standard, we can score with anybody."
Brewer was asked if he had a message for the offense during meetings and practice on Sunday, and the offensive coordinator revealed what was discussed.
- "The standard that we are holding ourselves to," Brewer said. "In the simplicity of what we do and how we execute. We are more committed than ever to what we do. Just need to double down on our training and what we do."
Creating separation was one of the problems that became apparent against the Cavaliers on Saturday. However, the Blue Devils' receivers have done a tremendous job of catching contested passes throughout the season. That was not the case against Virginia, and Brewer acknowledges that the offensive players know they can be better moving forward.
- "We were one-for-five on contested catches, which is not our standard," Brewer said. "We are typically 60%. Like I told you all, in major college football, you are going to have to make contested catches to win games."
- "If you don't do that, then you don't expect to move the chains. If you do, you can move up and down on people. Our guys know that. They pride themselves on that. They know that there are better opportunities for them out there, and there are better calls to give them a better chance. We all can be better."
