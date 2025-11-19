Jonathan Brewer Sets High Expectations for Duke's Offense

Blue Devil Country

Duke's offense struggled throughout last week's loss to Virginia. Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer wants that side of the ball to return to its previous production and execution.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils' offense was a major issue in the team's disappointing loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 12.

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Heading into that matchup, Duke was averaging north of 33 points per game, proving to be one of the best offenses in the entire country. However, that version of the offense was not present on Saturday against Virginia.

While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer revealed what he wants to see from the offense, starting this week against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Brewer's Thoughts

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) drops back for a pass against Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
  • "[North Carolina] has two big-time [pass rushers]. One of them has 10 sacks," Brewer said. "They are violent off the edge; they play a ton of single-high man coverage. They get after you up front. We are going to have to protect better than we did last week, get the ball out faster, and run the football a lot better. We have to play up to our standards. I think everybody saw that last week was not our standard. If we play up to our standard, we can score with anybody."

Brewer was asked if he had a message for the offense during meetings and practice on Sunday, and the offensive coordinator revealed what was discussed.

  • "The standard that we are holding ourselves to," Brewer said. "In the simplicity of what we do and how we execute. We are more committed than ever to what we do. Just need to double down on our training and what we do."
Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Christian Charles (4) attempts an interception against Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Creating separation was one of the problems that became apparent against the Cavaliers on Saturday. However, the Blue Devils' receivers have done a tremendous job of catching contested passes throughout the season. That was not the case against Virginia, and Brewer acknowledges that the offensive players know they can be better moving forward.

  • "We were one-for-five on contested catches, which is not our standard," Brewer said. "We are typically 60%. Like I told you all, in major college football, you are going to have to make contested catches to win games."
  • "If you don't do that, then you don't expect to move the chains. If you do, you can move up and down on people. Our guys know that. They pride themselves on that. They know that there are better opportunities for them out there, and there are better calls to give them a better chance. We all can be better."

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.