Recent Duke Basketball Product's Younger Brother Earning Stock Boost

Wisconsin Lutheran High School forward Kager Knueppel doesn't yet appear on the reported 2027 Duke basketball recruiting wishlist. But given his expanding prowess on the prep stage, paired with the fact he's the younger brother of 2024-25 Blue Devil one-and-done Kon Knueppel, one would think he's squarely on Jon Scheyer & Co.'s radar by now.

Just six months ago, Knueppel did not have a rating or ranking by his name on most recruiting sites. Now, while already boasting at least a couple of full-fledged Division I suitors, the 17-year-old stacks up at No. 111 overall, No. 15 among power forwards, and No. 5 in Wisconsin on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) tries for three during the game at Pewaukee on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the weekend, Knueppel scored 18 points for the top-ranked team in the state, helping to ensure the Vikings emerged victorious in their home opener.

As Fresh Coast Hoops noted above the following highlights of Kager Knueppel's silky performance, the 6-foot-10, 205-pound sharpshooter "was making it look easy" on the court against the Waukesha North High School Northstars:

Kager Knueppel was making it look easy in Wisconsin Lutheran's home opener! Highlights of the 6'10 2027 SF @WiscoBB



Full game highlights: https://t.co/kgtC3SSTuh pic.twitter.com/aaFCCvl7OP — Fresh Coast Hoops (@FreshCoastHoops) December 8, 2025

According to 247Sports, Knueppel has received early offers from the Toledo Rockets and, most recently, the DePaul Blue Demons. Plus, the versatile prospect was on an unofficial visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes back in September.

More Knueppel Brothers Garnering Attention on the Prep Stage

Kager Knueppel is the second-oldest brother in the family. The third, Wisconsin Lutheran teammate Kinston Knueppel, remains unranked and unrated in the 2028 recruiting cycle but has the potential to change that soon. And the fourth, Kash Knueppel, is a promising freshman for the Vikings.

Finallly, the youngest brother, Kid Knueppel, is an eighth grader.

Meanwhile, Kon Knueppel, who came off the board No. 4 overall to the Charlotte Hornets at the 2025 NBA Draft after becoming the ACC Tournament MVP and helping power the Blue Devils to the Final Four, is now the reigning NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.

The 20-year-old guard is averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists this season, shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from three, and 90.9 percent at the foul line.

