IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker recently listed the Duke basketball program among his most active suitors. And at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday evening, Blue Devil assistant coach Amile Jefferson proved as much by showing up courtside to watch the 6-foot-7, 195-pound five-star in action.

Tucker, a silky playmaker who ranks No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has been on the Duke basketball wishlist since March, helped lead IMG to a 77-43 blowout win over Providence Day School (N.C.) in the quarterfinals.

He totaled 12 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two blocks while shooting 6-for-13 from the field.

At 7 p.m. ET Thursday, Bryson Tucker and IMG face a semifinal bout against The Rock School (Fla.), featuring a four-star 2024 power forward who has recently drawn Duke's interest in Sammie Yeanay.

The winner of that game will play the winner between Calvary Christian (Fla.) and Huntington Prep (W.Va.) in the Chick-fil-A Classic National Division Bracket championship clash at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

Duke's 2024 offer sheet currently consists of Bryson Tucker and six other undecided prospects: five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, four-star small forward Tyler Betsey, and four-star center James Brown.

Four-star small forward Darren Harris is still the only 2024 Duke basketball commit.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.