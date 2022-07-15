The Duke basketball recruiting machine has yet to produce an offer to a 2024 center. Perhaps first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts should enter the mix for West Nottingham Academy (Md.) five-star rising junior Yves Missi.

After all, Missi said the following this week to On3 national recruiting insider Joe Tipton:



"Growing up when I was in Cameroon, my dream school was definitely Duke."

Missi, who ranks No. 6 overall among On3's 2024 Top Basketball Recruits, told Tipton that DePaul, Georgetown, Kansas, Michigan, Stanford, and UCLA are just some of the programs he hears from most often these days. Then on Friday, Andrew Slater of Pro Insight tweeted that the 6-foot-10, 220-pound bruiser reeled in an offer from LSU.

Although the Blue Devils would be a tad late to the race, it's worth noting Missi informed Tipton that he has yet to "build a strong relationship" with any college coaches.

A scouting report on potential Duke basketball recruiting target Yves Missi

Earlier this month, Joe Tipton explained why Yves Missi's rating recently received the coveted fifth star from On3:

"Missi is a dependable big man with nice hands and touch around the rim. He exhibits great timing when shot-blocking and runs the floor well for a player of his stature. Missi doesn't rely solely on his high-running motor and athletics to score, but he's also exhibited some footwork on the low block to pair with his ever-expanding skillset."

Duke's 2024 offer sheet reads as follows: five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, and four-star small forward Darren Harris.

No one from the class has committed to the Blue Devils yet.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.