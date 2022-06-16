Bishop Gorman (Nev.) point guard Jase Richardson doesn't quite possess the otherworldly bounce of his father, Jason Richardson, the last back-to-back NBA Dunk Contest champion (2002, 2003). Still, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound five-star ranks No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and is receiving Duke basketball interest.

According to On3 national recruiting insider Joe Tipton, Jase Richardson is one of several prospects in his class who heard from the Blue Devils on Wednesday (when college coaches could begin contacting 2024 recruits directly).

He holds only a handful of offers — none from ACC schools. But it's still early in the 2024 cycle.

It's safe to say Richardson's NBA lineage and next-level ability to finish in traffic should attract loads of new suitors in the coming months.

A brief assessment of Duke basketball recruiting prospect Jase Richardson

In February, Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports broke down Jase Richardson's polished game:

"He plays a different brand of basketball than his father, Jason, but the explosion does come in flashes. The lefty guard shows a natural feel for the game and hardly ever forces the action when looking for opportunities to slash to the basket. The upside definitely works in his favor, and his growth will certainly be exciting to watch."

Duke's 2024 offer sheet currently consists of four names: five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.