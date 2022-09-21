Last week, Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson jumped two spots to No. 1 among his 2024 peers in the eyes of 247Sports, received a visit from Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari, and took an official visit to Texas. Perhaps all of that action prompted Duke basketball recruiters to plan their own trip to Dallas.

That check-in from the Blue Devils will occur sometime Wednesday, Pro Insight's Andrew Slater reported late Tuesday night.

Johnson is a 6-foot-6, 180-pound zippy five-star with an array of crafty scoring moves from all distances, including a beyond-his-years stepback three extending to NBA range. His speed, length, and pro-level playmaking abilities could make him a matchup nightmare at either guard position in college.

In July, Johnson mentioned his wish to visit Duke and Kentucky in the fall; those two recruiting rivals extended an offer to him on the same day in mid-June. Thus far, though, he's scheduled only two official visits: the one to Texas last weekend and a trip to Baylor the first weekend of October.

Meanwhile, Johnson also holds offers from the likes of UNC and Kansas. And he hasn't ruled out the potential six-figure G League Ignite route for his first year out of high school.

RELATED: The most overlooked threat to Duke recruiting efforts

Six other high school juniors hold Duke basketball offers. But that list, which has yet to yield a commitment for the Blue Devils, includes only two backcourt targets: Tre Johnson and five-star combo guard Dylan Harper.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.