Duke Basketball: No. 1 Recruit Planning to Make Some Cuts
Pretty much anywhere one looks, Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa and Columbus (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the 2025 class. And it's fair to say that's where the prime Duke basketball recruiting targets belong.
The consensus suggests the slight edge goes to Dybantsa's off-the-charts explosive and potential over Boozer's consistent overall prowess, albeit each displays plenty of both.
As for their recruitments, Dybantsa has drawn the most headlines recently. He picked up his offer from the Blue Devils a few weeks ago to complete his blueblood set before recently announcing his transfer from Prolific Prep (Calif.) to Utah Prep.
Neither Dybantsa nor Boozer has named finalists. But that'll likely soon change in the case of Dybantsa, who visited BYU this weekend and told KSL Sports' Mitch Harper that he's planning to "narrow [his list of suitors] down in about a month."
It sounds like the 17-year-old projected one-and-done lottery pick, a Massachusetts native, knows exactly what he's looking for in a college program.
"One is family orientated," he explained to Harper. "I'm going to be away from my family. Two is the development. Obviously, I want to be a one-and-done. And three is just a winning program. I want to be there hopefully for only one year, so winning a national championship is my goal."
Chances are the Blue Devils will appear on AJ Dybantsa's list, whatever its length, as he's mentioned that he'd like to visit Duke in the fall.
Cameron Boozer, son of Duke basketball champ Carlos Boozer and twin brother of a fellow Blue Devil target in five-star guard Cayden Boozer, could also be on "list watch" in the coming months. After all, he's noted in the past that he might want to wrap up his recruitment before his senior season begins.
