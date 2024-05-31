Top-Ranked Duke Basketball Target Schedules Third Visit Elsewhere
A few weeks ago, in the days after reporting an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, AJ Dybantsa mentioned that he'd probably check out the Blue Devils in person at some point this year.
But the heralded Massachusetts native, who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and recently announced his transfer from Prolific Prep (Calif.) to Utah Prep for his senior campaign, hasn't locked in that visit.
First, Dybantsa is gearing up to give some attention to a school in his new state and its first-year head coach, as the 6-foot-9, 200-pound five-star forward has scheduled a trip to BYU for the third visit in his recruitment. Kevin Young and the Cougars will welcome him to campus on Monday, 247Sports' Eric Bossi confirmed.
Auburn and Southern Cal were the two programs that hosted Dybantsa during his junior year.
Although it'd be a positive sign if the 17-year-old Dybantsa were to soon guarantee a Duke basketball visit, the lack of such news thus far is by no means any cause for concern about Scheyer & Co.'s chances to land what would be the program's second straight No. 1 recruiting prize (after cementing the top-ranked 2024 recruiting haul via five-star forward Cooper Flagg).
Keep in mind that fellow bluebloods Kentucky, Kansas, and UNC officially entered the fray for AJ Dybantsa's services months before the Blue Devils yet still haven't set any dates for visits with him and his father, who handles most of his recruitment.
The battle should intensify following Peach Jam in mid-July, Bossi reported. Around that time is when Dybantsa, one of nine five-star talents on the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting wishlist, looks to begin selecting another five or six suitors to visit.