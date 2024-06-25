Duke Basketball Recruiting: Boozer Twins Heading to Istanbul
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has extended 11 offers to 2026 recruits. He appears to remain in contention for 10 of them. And of those, half landed on the 12-deep USA Basketball U17 National Team set to begin competing at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul later this week.
Those five Blue Devil targets are Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, Perry High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Koa Peat, La Lumiere School (Ind.) five-star forward Jalen Haralson, and the twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champ Carlos Boozer in Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star guard Cayden Boozer and five-star forward Cameron Boozer.
All five rank inside the top 20 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite: Dybantsa at No. 1, Cameron Boozer at No. 2, Peat at No. 5, Haralson at No. 9, and Cayden Boozer at No. 19.
Except for Dybantsa, who received his offer from Scheyer in early May, they've all been at or near the center of the Duke basketball recruiting radar for 10 months or more.
Looking to add to Team USA's prowess at the FIBA U17 World Cup — all six gold medals since the international event's inception in 2010 and an all-time 44-0 record in tournament games — Dybantsa, Peat, Haralson, the Boozer brothers, and their teammates tip off their quest against France in Group B play at 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday.
They then face Guinea on Sunday and Brazil on Tuesday before the 16-team tournament gets under way next week.
