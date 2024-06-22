Duke Basketball Targets Promising Prep After UNC Secures Visits
Duke basketball coaches checked out Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) guard Acaden Lewis at the DC Live prep showcase on Friday night. Evidently, they liked what they saw from the 6-foot-2, 170-pound four-star.
On Saturday afternoon, Lewis revealed on social media that third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer entered the pursuit for his coveted services by extending an offer.
But the Blue Devils have ground to make up in the race, which already includes a few bluebloods.
After all, archrival UNC, an official suitor of Lewis since last week, has already locked in two visits from the sharpshooting lefty. Hubert Davis and his staff are set to host him for an unofficial visit next week and an official visit the first weekend of October.
In early January, Acaden Lewis ranked No. 100 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Now, in light of his standout performances in grassroots play and at the NBPA Top 100 Camp earlier this month, he sits at No. 49 among rising high school seniors, No. 9 among combo guards in the class.
He becomes the 11th 2025 prospect to report an offer from Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. And it's worth noting that he's only the second four-star to do so, joining this month's other newly minted Duke basketball target in Bellaire (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, another notable stock-riser in the cycle of late.
