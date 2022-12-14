Skip to main content

Duke basketball visits five-star North Carolina recruit

Isaiah Evans might be the favorite to become Duke basketball's next target.
Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the experience.

The 6-foot-7, 170-pound versatile five-star — he has drawn comparisons to former Duke one-and-done Brandon Ingram — still hasn't reported an offer from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer.

But on Tuesday night, at least one Duke recruiter visited Evans, according to a tweet from the North Meck program's account, further suggesting that the mutual interest is growing stronger. The tweet notes that Arkansas was also in town to see him, and it's worth pointing out he has held an offer from the Razorbacks since June.

Isaiah Evans, currently sitting at No. 16 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina talents on the 247Sports 2024 Rankings, holds more than two dozen offers.

His long list of suitors includes a handful of ACC schools: Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, and Pitt.

Meanwhile, the eight-deep 2024 Duke basketball offer sheet has thus far yielded one commitment for the Blue Devils. That came from Paul VI High School (Va.) four-star small forward and heralded 3-point marksman Darren Harris back in late October.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

