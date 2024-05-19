Five-Star Forward Explains Why Duke Basketball Is Attractive Option
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson plans to trim his list of potential college destinations to 10 or less in the coming months. Considering the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star has noted on several occasions his hope to check out the Duke basketball program in person, chances are the Blue Devils will survive the cut.
That's not to mention what he said about Duke during his chat with Zagsblog's Sam Lance this weekend while starring at Nike EYBL Session 3 in Indiana.
"Very good at developing forwards at a high level," Wilson noted after pointing out that Duke is among a handful of suitors recruiting him the hardest, along with Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas. "And it's Duke, of course. One of the best basketball schools in history. That's what stands out to me."
Caleb Wilson, a versatile force who ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and has held an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer since last summer, is playing for Nightrydas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer.
Interestingly, Wilson is a Nightrydas Elite teammate to another top-five forward and prime 2025 Blue Devil target in Columbus (Fla.) five-star Cameron Boozer, son of Duke legend Carlos Boozer and twin brother of a fellow Duke offer holder in five-star guard Cayden Boozer.
Although Wilson hasn't visited the Blue Devils, he was in attendance for their loss at archrival UNC this past season while on a visit with the Tar Heels.
