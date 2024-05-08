Top-Five Duke Basketball Target Preparing to Drop List Soon
Caleb Wilson has expressed no hurry in his recruitment. In fact, the Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward recently suggested that he might not make up his mind until about this time next year. Evidently, though, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star, who has been on the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting wishlist since last summer, is about ready to trim his list of roughly two dozen suitors to 10 or less.
"I'm looking to drop a top list soon," Wilson, currently starring for Nightrydas Elite (Fla.) on the Nike EYBL circuit as a teammate to two fellow 2025 Blue Devil targets in Boozer twins Cameron and Cayden, recently explained to League Ready.
"Really, just taking it slow with all the fluidity with the coaches moving and transfer portal...[The list will be] either eight or 10, one of the two."
Although the 17-year-old has yet to check out the Blue Devils in person, he's mentioned on several occasions his desire to visit Durham eventually.
Thus far, he's been to Auburn, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and UNC.
At No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Caleb Wilson is one of four Duke basketball targets in the cycle ranking among the top five and one of six in the top 10.
As of this week's offer to the No. 1 prospect in five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, the Blue Devils have extended offers to nine 2025 recruits, all of the five-star variety. None of those players have committed anywhere or revealed a list of favorites that doesn't include Duke.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.