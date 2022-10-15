Skip to main content
Five-star shooting guard hearing from entire Duke basketball staff

The supreme 2025 shooting guard sits squarely on the Duke basketball radar.
Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg.

That said, despite growing up a fan of UNC, it wouldn't be a surprise if Harwell soon becomes the next addition to the Blue Devil wishlist.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who ranks No. 5 overall and No. 1 among shooting guards on 247Sports' 2025 ranking, was on Duke's campus in late September following his unofficial visit to UNC. And this week, the polished perimeter prospect reconfirmed the Blue Devils' interest during a chat with 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins.

"I talk to Jon Scheyer and the whole coaching staff," Harwell told Jenkins. "We just talk about the program's history and their backgrounds as coaches. They are a cool staff."

On3's scouting report on Harwell suggests the high school sophomore plays well beyond his years:

"Isiah Harwell is a complete shooting guard prospect...He has good length and a strong lower body. Harwell plays at a great pace...Solid handle, frame, skill, and IQ, there is a lot to like about the five-star. The shooting guard has deep range and confidence to score it when given space."

In an interview with Zagsblog's Jacob Polacheck in August, Harwell compared his game to former Duke basketball one-and-done and current Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum: "Just with scoring the ball and how he plays the game, I'm like him."

Isiah Harwell boasts offers from more than a dozen schools, including blueblood Kansas plus UNC and Florida State in the ACC.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

