Premier Tennessee Prep Says Duke Basketball Is One 'Dream School'
Third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer hasn't shown much interest in the 2027 class thus far. It's still extremely early in that cycle, of course. But whenever Scheyer does begin officially targeting prospects among the nation's current rising high school sophomores, The Ensworth School (Tenn.) forward Malachi Jordan might be a name to watch.
After all, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Jordan ranks No. 22 overall and No. 1 among Tennessee talents on the 2027 ESPN 25.
And when Pro Insight recently asked him if he had dream schools growing up, he didn't hesitate in listing Duke first.
"Definitely Duke," Jordan said. "Or Kentucky, one of the bluebloods for sure: Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, one of those. Arkansas now because [John Calipari] is there. Tennessee. A lot of those high-major, power-five schools."
Although Jordan told Pro Insight his favorite NBA player to study is former Kentucky one-and-done guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he also noted a few things he's picked up by watching former Duke one-and-done forward Jayson Tatum.
"I work on his moves a lot," he explained about Tatum. "Step-backs. I copy his shot."
Malachi Jordan already boasts offers from Tennessee, Arizona State, and Texas Tech, per 247Sports. And as 247Sports' Eric Bossi suggested after scouting him again last week at the Crossroads Elite Invitational Camp in Kansas City, Kan., Jordan has the potential to boost his stock considerably by summer's end:
"A well put-together 6-foot-5 wing from Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth, we had just been able to watch Jordan with MoKan Elite's 15U squad the weekend before and he is a very intriguing prospect. He's already got some strength but still has plenty of room to fill out his frame and he's a plus athlete who can elevate in traffic and finish jams through contact. The jump shot looks very workable and he's already got some ability to create off the dribble."
Again, 2027 recruiting battles are in their infancy, and Duke basketball hasn't entered. But it's worth pointing out that Malachi Jordan is one of several heralded recruits in the class who have mentioned being a fan of the Blue Devils.
