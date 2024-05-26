Duke Basketball: Top Guard Says He Wants to Play for Blue Devils
If ever a Duke basketball offer from Jon Scheyer could translate into an instant commitment from the recipient, perhaps it would be in the case of The Burlington School (N.C.) rising sophomore King Gibson. The electrifying talent sure sounds like an ardent supporter of the Blue Devils.
"I want to get the Duke offer," Gibson recently told Pro Insight while playing for Team Loaded on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. "I want to go to Duke. That's my dream school...The Brotherhood, it's basically just the culture around the school. I've always been a Duke fan since I was growing up. I've always been around a Duke culture with my family.
"So, I feel like that's the school I would want to attend."
And on that note, given the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard's early five-star rating and No. 7 overall ranking (No. 1 among North Carolina talents) on the 2027 ESPN 25, he may be well on his way to eventually landing on Scheyer's wishlist.
That said, the Duke basketball staff hasn't even delivered its first 2026 offer, much less officially target any 2027 preps.
But in light of King Gibson's impressive downhill speed, top-shelf bounce, silky shooting stroke, competitive fire, fondness for the Blue Devils, and proximity to Duke — a 36-mile drive from his high school to Cameron Indoor Stadium — one would think he's bound to at least pop up on Scheyer's radar soon enough.
ALSO READ: Positive Sign in Duke's Longtime Pursuit of Five-Star Wing Jalen Haralson