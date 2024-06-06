Stock-Soaring Duke Basketball Recruiting Target Now in Top 10
Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament had only four stars by his name when he landed a Duke basketball offer from Jon Scheyer while visiting the Blue Devils back in September. Nine months later, not only is the rising high school senior a composite five-star, but On3 now has the budding prospect inside its top 10.
At No. 8 overall, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound versatile talent appears fifth among the nine 2025 preps who have reported offers out of Durham. And he's the only one from that bunch who ended up alongside incoming five-star Duke basketball center Patrick Ngongba II on the USA Basketball U18 Men's National Team competing at the FIBA AmeriCup in Buenos Aires this week.
Even so, Ament remains the lowest-ranked Blue Devil target on the 247Sports 2025 Composite at No. 18 overall.
Here's a look at where the Duke basketball offer recipients, all undecided in their recruitments, sit on the latest On3 rankings (listed ratings below are composite, 247Sports 2025 Composite rankings in parentheses):
- No. 1 - Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa (No. 1)
- No. 2 - Columbus (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer (No. 2)
- No. 3 - Holy Innocents Episcopal (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson (No. 4)
- No. 7 - Lincoln Park (Pa.) five-star guard Meleek Thomas (No. 6)
- No. 8 - Highland (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament (No. 18)
- No. 9 - Perry (Ariz.) five-star forward Koa Peat (No. 5)
- No. 16 - La Lumiere (Ind.) five-star forward Jalen Haralson (No. 10)
- No. 23 - Eleanor Roosevelt (Calif.) five-star guard Brayden Burries (No. 13)
- No. 29 - Columbus (Fla.) five-star guard Cayden Boozer (No. 17)
Duke basketball has yet to secure its first 2025 pledge, but none of the above targets have publicly eliminated the Blue Devils either.
