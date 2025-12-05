Rooting Guide For Duke Fans On Championship Weekend

If the Blue Devils want any shot to crash the playoff bracket and create ultimate chaos on Selection Sunday, they will need some help from Friday night's slate of conference championships in the Group of 5.

And a win on Saturday in the ACC Championship, of course.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The path to the College Football Playoff is not straightforward for Duke. The Blue Devils are facing an uphill battle just to take down Virginia, which beat Duke 34-17 in Durham earlier this season . It was one of the worst games Duke played this season, and it's hard to say that the Blue Devils have played many pretty games this season.

Darian Mensah will need to play better after completing just 18-of-35 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown while losing a fumble. The Blue Devils were manhandled up front, as Mensah was sacked four times and Duke ran for 42 yards.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

That will have to change on Saturday. However, Duke may know its playoff fate before the ball is teed up in Charlotte. Here's what Duke fans should be paying attention to in advance of Duke's ACC Championship game.

Sun Belt: Troy at James Madison (-23.5)

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Possibly the most consequential game for Duke fans to watch, James Madison is a huge favorite over Troy, and gets to play on its home field. James Madison is 11-1 this season and just snuck into the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 25.

That was definitely intentional, as the selection committee made a point to clarify, if Virginia loses the ACC title game and the Group of 5 favorites win, the ACC will be left out of the playoff.

Troy Trojans quarterback Goose Crowder (9) looks to pass during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Troy defeated Southern Miss 28-18. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James Madison and Troy haven't played this season, but the 8-4 Trojans have to beat James Madison for Duke to have a chance. If not, the Blue Devils might be eliminated before they kick off, much to the chagrin of coach Manny Diaz.

If James Madison wins, it will get the final spot in the playoff bracket , alongside the winner of the American.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Troy is not an explosive offense, but it is efficient. However, James Madison has a top-10 run defense nationally, which might be inflated by playing a Sun Belt schedule, but that's all that matters this week. Still, root for Troy to pull off a miracle.

Mountain West: UNLV at Boise State (-4.5)

Oct 4, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) celebrates as he runs in a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

If James Madison were to fall to Troy, thus eliminating itself from the playoff picture, Duke could be in the driver's seat. Still, a little extra help wouldn't hurt.

One could argue that the winner of the Mountain West would still be more deserving of a playoff spot than the Blue Devils. UNLV (10-2) has to go on the road to Boise State (8-4), but this is a spot where a win for the Broncos could catapult Duke into the final spot.

Oct 4, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Dylan Riley (24) makes a catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

If Boise State were to win, the committee would have to decide between a 4-loss Group of 5 champion and a 5-loss power conference champion. It's a matter of opinion, but ultimately, I would think the edge would go to the team that plays in a tougher conference, even if that conference is the ACC.

Nevertheless, root for Boise State to win at home.

American: North Texas (-2.5) at Tulane

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This game doesn't matter as much for Duke. Simply, the winner gets in, and the loser is out. Both North Texas and Tulane are ranked.

So, why should Blue Devils fans even root for anyone? To be frank, you don't need to root for either side. However, a little window dressing wouldn't hurt Duke's case for a playoff bid.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils were beaten up by Tulane back in September. The Green Wave won 34-17 after a couple of late scores for Duke made the score appear much closer than it was.

If Tulane can take down North Texas and secure the American's spot in the playoff, Duke can argue that it belongs in the playoff because it lost by one score on the road to a playoff team. It takes some gymnastic maneuvers to get to that point, but root for Tulane to boost Duke's resume of losses.

