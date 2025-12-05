Rooting Guide For Duke Fans On Championship Weekend
If the Blue Devils want any shot to crash the playoff bracket and create ultimate chaos on Selection Sunday, they will need some help from Friday night's slate of conference championships in the Group of 5.
And a win on Saturday in the ACC Championship, of course.
The path to the College Football Playoff is not straightforward for Duke. The Blue Devils are facing an uphill battle just to take down Virginia, which beat Duke 34-17 in Durham earlier this season. It was one of the worst games Duke played this season, and it's hard to say that the Blue Devils have played many pretty games this season.
Darian Mensah will need to play better after completing just 18-of-35 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown while losing a fumble. The Blue Devils were manhandled up front, as Mensah was sacked four times and Duke ran for 42 yards.
That will have to change on Saturday. However, Duke may know its playoff fate before the ball is teed up in Charlotte. Here's what Duke fans should be paying attention to in advance of Duke's ACC Championship game.
Sun Belt: Troy at James Madison (-23.5)
Possibly the most consequential game for Duke fans to watch, James Madison is a huge favorite over Troy, and gets to play on its home field. James Madison is 11-1 this season and just snuck into the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 25.
That was definitely intentional, as the selection committee made a point to clarify, if Virginia loses the ACC title game and the Group of 5 favorites win, the ACC will be left out of the playoff.
James Madison and Troy haven't played this season, but the 8-4 Trojans have to beat James Madison for Duke to have a chance. If not, the Blue Devils might be eliminated before they kick off, much to the chagrin of coach Manny Diaz.
If James Madison wins, it will get the final spot in the playoff bracket, alongside the winner of the American.
Troy is not an explosive offense, but it is efficient. However, James Madison has a top-10 run defense nationally, which might be inflated by playing a Sun Belt schedule, but that's all that matters this week. Still, root for Troy to pull off a miracle.
Mountain West: UNLV at Boise State (-4.5)
If James Madison were to fall to Troy, thus eliminating itself from the playoff picture, Duke could be in the driver's seat. Still, a little extra help wouldn't hurt.
One could argue that the winner of the Mountain West would still be more deserving of a playoff spot than the Blue Devils. UNLV (10-2) has to go on the road to Boise State (8-4), but this is a spot where a win for the Broncos could catapult Duke into the final spot.
If Boise State were to win, the committee would have to decide between a 4-loss Group of 5 champion and a 5-loss power conference champion. It's a matter of opinion, but ultimately, I would think the edge would go to the team that plays in a tougher conference, even if that conference is the ACC.
Nevertheless, root for Boise State to win at home.
American: North Texas (-2.5) at Tulane
This game doesn't matter as much for Duke. Simply, the winner gets in, and the loser is out. Both North Texas and Tulane are ranked.
So, why should Blue Devils fans even root for anyone? To be frank, you don't need to root for either side. However, a little window dressing wouldn't hurt Duke's case for a playoff bid.
The Blue Devils were beaten up by Tulane back in September. The Green Wave won 34-17 after a couple of late scores for Duke made the score appear much closer than it was.
If Tulane can take down North Texas and secure the American's spot in the playoff, Duke can argue that it belongs in the playoff because it lost by one score on the road to a playoff team. It takes some gymnastic maneuvers to get to that point, but root for Tulane to boost Duke's resume of losses.
Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.Follow loganabrown