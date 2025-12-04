Storylines For Duke In ACC Championship vs Virginia

Duke will have an opportunity to right a wrong on Saturday night against Virginia. The Blue Devils were stomped by the Cavaliers in Durham, 34-17, just a few weeks ago.

Now, the Blue Devils can get the last laugh with a win over Virginia in Charlotte to win the ACC Championship game for the first time. By winning the conference, even with five losses, Duke will have a chance to crash the College Football Playoff bracket .

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah's (10) touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Manny Diaz has argued that Duke should be in the playoff with a win, but it's still a big ask for Duke to even win the game, given how poor the team looked in the previous matchup. Even with a win, the path to the playoff is slim, and the Blue Devils will need some help, but that's also exactly how Duke wound up in this spot: it got some help.

Saturday is the time for Duke to finally put all the pieces together. Even though the defense has been awful this season, if the Blue Devils can pull together the explosive offensive performance we have seen at different points this season, they will absolutely have a chance.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Whittman Whaley (40) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Neither side of the ball played well for Duke in the previous matchup against the Cavaliers. This time, the Blue Devils need a new game plan. Here are three things to watch for in Duke's ACC title bid .

Has Duke Learned From The Virginia Loss?

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarter back Chandler Morris (4) looks for an opening against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

When the Cavaliers took down the Blue Devils in Week 12, while Virginia did play well and deserved to win, Duke really shot itself in the foot continually.

Duke possessed the ball for 24 minutes. The Blue Devils started the game with three consecutive three-and-out punts. All of that was because Duke did not try to run the ball. The Blue Devils ran the ball for just 42 yards and averaged just 1.8 yards per carry.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

That might be the biggest lesson Duke could have learned from that loss: don't abandon the run so early. The Blue Devils have definitely course-corrected since then and made more of a point to run the ball, to mixed levels of success, but it has helped the Blue Devils keep the ball.

Virginia is a well-rounded defense, ranking in the top six within the conference against both run and pass. Darian Mensah had possibly his worst day as a Blue Devil against Virginia last time, but the game plan allowed Virginia to sit back in coverage and tee off on him in the backfield. Virginia has four sacks and a forced fumble on Mensah in that game.

Can't give Nate Sheppard that much space 😈 pic.twitter.com/Azdau3h2ar — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) November 29, 2025

Mensah could have more success with a balanced attack. Duke likes to take shots deep, and those shots could be there if Jonathan Brewer can pull the safeties in with Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle being effective on the ground.

How Will Duke Stop J'Mari Taylor?

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) cuts through Duke Blue Devils saftey Caleb Weaver (3) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On the other side, the Cavaliers ran the ball almost at will. J'Mari Taylor took 18 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns against the Blue Devils , which included a 78-yard touchdown run. Taylor wound up leading the ACC with 997 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Duke has been better against the run since facing Taylor, but this will be the big test. Virginia would rather run the ball than drop back and sling it with Chandler Morris. Aaron Hall and Josiah Green will be big pieces against the run. While both have had pass rush success, they are the key to blowing up the ground attack before it starts.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) comes out onto the field before the start of the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils will also have to rely on their secondary and athletic linebackers to make plays on the edge to keep the run contained. Jaiden Francois is always a key piece, but guys like Kendall Johnson and Ma'khi Jones (if Landen Callahan can't play) will need to be aggressive and instinctual when tackling or setting the edge.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke traditionally plays its safeties closer to the line of scrimmage, but I think it might be wise to bring some pressure from the linebacker unit through the middle of the offensive line. That would force the run to the outside, or even entice more passing, and Duke has the players to turn the run back in and can disguise a look to cover the middle of the field.

Can Darian Mensah Exact Revenge?

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) drops back for a pass against Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Mensah had possibly his worst game of the season against Virginia, completing just 51.4% of his passes for 213 yards with one touchdown pass and a lost fumble.

It wasn't a completely fair fight because Duke's game plan was not good, as previously discussed. Mensah was forced to hold all the water for Duke's offense , and that led to a ton of pressure. The sophomore quarterback faced 18 pressures from the Cavaliers and hit on just two passes more than 20 yards downfield on 11 attempts.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball under pressure from Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke (10) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

A running game would help Mensah immensely, but it might be best for him to target the middle of the field more often. Virginia has a solid secondary, as the pass defense unit allowed 203.4 passing yards per game (sixth in ACC).

Another one for Que'Sean Brown! pic.twitter.com/AQKBLOwbaN — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) November 1, 2025

Virginia's secondary has some ballhawks in cornerback Emmanuel Karnley and safety Devin Neal, who lead the team with seven and six pass deflections, respectively. The Cavaliers play more zone coverage, so this will all be about timing for Mensah.

The middle of the field in the short and intermediate game could provide Duke with an opportunity to keep the ball for longer and still chip away into scoring range and make plays after the catch.

