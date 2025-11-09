Social Media Reacts to Blue Devils' Crushing Loss to UConn
The Duke Blue Devils went up to Connecticut to face the Huskies in a great battle late in this College Football season. Both these teams are having a good season and are looking to keep the momentum going. It was going to be a hard one for the Blue Devils because it is hard to play at UConn at this time of the year, but they were ready for whatever was coming their way.
Duke was coming off a huge win in Week 10, and in this game, they were looking to keep the momentum going. The offense was looking to continue being dominant on opposing defenses. And the defense was looking to get key takeaways to set up the offense with good field position.
UConn's first drive is stalled quickly with a three-and-out. Cam Edwards was stopped for a short gain, Fagnano took just his 12th sack this season, and a third-down attempt well behind the sticks was dropped, intended for John Neider. Duke gets it at the 45
Q1, 12:31 – Touchdown Duke. Blue Devils go 55 yards in three plays, capped by a 13-yard rush from Nate Sheppard.
Duke 7, UConn 0
Meanwhile the UConn defense playing the butter and Duke offense the hot knife so far.
Duke handles business on the hardwood in their home opener, 95-54 over Western Carolina!!
Now turn to CBSSN for Duke @ UConn on the gridiron.
Ya’ll want a real Heisman front-runner? Look no further than University of Maine legend and current UConn QB, Joe Fagnano. Before today’s game against Duke, he’s thrown for 2.5k yards, 22 TDs, and 0INTs
Duke and UConn going back and forth on CBS Network.
"Duke and UConn on a random November Saturday"
Touchdown Duke on 4th & goal! Mensah finds King while rolling out to his right. Two drives for the offense in the 3rd and both have been touchdowns. Need the defense to step up now, UConn will no longer be settling for FGs as we near the end of the 3rd. 28-23 Duke.
are these acc refs? Thought once Duke was allowed to push off on the touchdown I figured it’d be fine for UConn to do it. Not to mention the offense was allowed to sub but the idiotic ref doesn’t stand on the ball. I’m an inept person- can I be hired to ref immediately?
Duke had UConn in like 3rd and a billion deep in Huskies territory. And they somehow allowed UConn to convert the first down on a 4th & 8 fake punt. Manny, defense is supposed to be your specialty. Figure it out
Duke UConn turning into a helluva football game
Duke retakes the lead vs UConn
UCONN TAKES THE LEAD WITH UNDER 2 MINUTES LEFT VS DUKE!
