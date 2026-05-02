Cayden Boozer Has Something To Prove for Duke Next Season
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Last season, the best player in college basketball was Cameron Boozer, who led the Duke Blue Devils in points, rebounds, and assists on his way to National Player of the Year honors. Lost in the noise of his brother's historic season, however, was Cayden Boozer, who struggled to find his footing throughout his freshman year.
Cayden arrived in Durham as a 4-star McDonald's All-American and one of the more highly regarded point guards in the 2025 high school class. But the Duke backcourt was already loaded with talent. Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Darren Harris were all on the roster, meaning Cayden would need to earn his minutes rather than walk into them.
A Freshman Year of Highs and Lows
By the start of the season, Cayden settled into a bench role as the backup point guard behind Caleb Foster. He did a solid job running the second unit and earned four starts throughout the year. Then came the turning point. Late in the season, Foster went down with a foot injury that required surgery, and Cayden was thrust into the starting lineup for the remainder of the year.
He responded well to the challenge. Cayden helped Duke win the ACC Tournament championship and guided the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight, where they faced UConn. Against the Huskies, he was having an outstanding game, posting 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds and six assists.
But what most people remember from that performance is the critical turnover with 10 seconds remaining, which led to a Braylon Mullins half-court three-pointer that won the game for UConn and ended Duke's season.
That moment will define how Cayden Boozer's freshman year is remembered, fairly or not. The question now is how he responds as he heads into his sophomore season.
Another Crowded Backcourt Awaits
Duke will look considerably different next season. Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans have both entered the NBA Draft, while Darren Harris and Nikolas Khamenia have each entered the transfer portal. Harris, who never quite found the playing time he was hoping for in Durham, has moved on to Indiana.
Despite those departures, the Duke backcourt will once again be one of the deepest in the country. Caleb Foster and Dame Sarr both return, and Jon Scheyer added one of the best players in the transfer portal in John Blackwell. Five-star freshman Derron Rippey Jr. will also join the roster, adding yet another layer of competition at the guard position.
With Foster, Sarr, Blackwell, and Rippey Jr. all competing for backcourt minutes, Cayden Boozer could find himself in a situation similar to last year, battling for playing time in a rotation full of high-level guards. The projected starting backcourt of Foster, Sarr, and Blackwell leaves Cayden and Rippey Jr. as the most likely candidates to come off the bench.
What Cayden Boozer Needs To Do
For Cayden Boozer to carve out a meaningful role and potentially push his way into the starting lineup, two areas of his game need clear improvement. First, he needs to become a more consistent perimeter shooter.
In a Duke offense built around spacing and ball movement, a point guard who cannot be trusted from three-point range is easier to hide on the bench. Second, he needs to improve his ability to make plays for teammates, reading defenses more quickly and keeping the offense moving when he is on the floor.
If he can develop in both areas over the summer, Cayden has the talent and the competitive background to earn a starting spot. If he cannot, he risks becoming another talented guard who gets swallowed up by the depth of a Duke roster and eventually looks elsewhere, much like Harris did before him.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.