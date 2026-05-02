Cayden Boozer Has Something To Prove for Duke Next Season

Last season, the best player in college basketball was Cameron Boozer, who led the Duke Blue Devils in points, rebounds, and assists on his way to National Player of the Year honors. Lost in the noise of his brother's historic season, however, was Cayden Boozer, who struggled to find his footing throughout his freshman year.

Cayden arrived in Durham as a 4-star McDonald's All-American and one of the more highly regarded point guards in the 2025 high school class. But the Duke backcourt was already loaded with talent. Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Darren Harris were all on the roster, meaning Cayden would need to earn his minutes rather than walk into them.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) with the ball as Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) defends in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A Freshman Year of Highs and Lows

By the start of the season, Cayden settled into a bench role as the backup point guard behind Caleb Foster. He did a solid job running the second unit and earned four starts throughout the year. Then came the turning point. Late in the season, Foster went down with a foot injury that required surgery, and Cayden was thrust into the starting lineup for the remainder of the year.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball against the Siena Saints in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

He responded well to the challenge. Cayden helped Duke win the ACC Tournament championship and guided the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight, where they faced UConn. Against the Huskies, he was having an outstanding game, posting 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds and six assists.

But what most people remember from that performance is the critical turnover with 10 seconds remaining, which led to a Braylon Mullins half-court three-pointer that won the game for UConn and ended Duke's season.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) and guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) react in the first half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That moment will define how Cayden Boozer's freshman year is remembered, fairly or not. The question now is how he responds as he heads into his sophomore season.

Another Crowded Backcourt Awaits

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke will look considerably different next season. Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans have both entered the NBA Draft, while Darren Harris and Nikolas Khamenia have each entered the transfer portal. Harris, who never quite found the playing time he was hoping for in Durham, has moved on to Indiana.

Despite those departures, the Duke backcourt will once again be one of the deepest in the country. Caleb Foster and Dame Sarr both return, and Jon Scheyer added one of the best players in the transfer portal in John Blackwell. Five-star freshman Derron Rippey Jr. will also join the roster, adding yet another layer of competition at the guard position.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) defends Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With Foster, Sarr, Blackwell, and Rippey Jr. all competing for backcourt minutes, Cayden Boozer could find himself in a situation similar to last year, battling for playing time in a rotation full of high-level guards. The projected starting backcourt of Foster, Sarr, and Blackwell leaves Cayden and Rippey Jr. as the most likely candidates to come off the bench.

What Cayden Boozer Needs To Do

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) drives to the basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

For Cayden Boozer to carve out a meaningful role and potentially push his way into the starting lineup, two areas of his game need clear improvement. First, he needs to become a more consistent perimeter shooter.

In a Duke offense built around spacing and ball movement, a point guard who cannot be trusted from three-point range is easier to hide on the bench. Second, he needs to improve his ability to make plays for teammates, reading defenses more quickly and keeping the offense moving when he is on the floor.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer with guard Cayden Boozer (2) in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If he can develop in both areas over the summer, Cayden has the talent and the competitive background to earn a starting spot. If he cannot, he risks becoming another talented guard who gets swallowed up by the depth of a Duke roster and eventually looks elsewhere, much like Harris did before him.