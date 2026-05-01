Outlook for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje To Start for Duke

The Duke basketball program made a late splash signing with international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. The 7'0", 230-pound big man is only 16 years old and will not turn 17 until May, but will reclassify into the 2026 recruiting class, adding to the Blue Devils' already stellar group.

Duke now enters the 2026-27 campaign as likely the deepest team in college basketball, and this is probably the most championship-ready squad Scheyer and Co. have had since he took over at the helm four years ago.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What Duke's Rotation Looks Like for 2026-27

Scheyer and his staff have a perfect blend of elite freshman talent, returning rotation pieces, and impact players from the transfer portal, molding a team ready to win right away. In seven of the last nine years, the Blue Devils' leading scorer has been a rookie. That will likely not be the case next season.

Duke is bringing back four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Cayden Boozer, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. Former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell will head to Durham via the transfer portal.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Now with Boumtje Boumtje in the mix, the Blue Devils are bringing in a top-three recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. Scheyer can legitimately go 10 to 11 deep in the rotation next year if he wants to.

NEWS: Duke has landed a commitment from 7-foot center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje of FC Barcelona, he announced. ⁰

The versatile big man won’t turn 17 years old until late-May and will be joining the Blue Devils in the 2026 class. https://t.co/LKfwD0he7G pic.twitter.com/vpLtkJCFgy — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 30, 2026

Outlook for Boumtje Boumtje To Start Right Away

Boumtje Boumtje has a great feel for the game at his size, and since he is only 16 years old, he must stay in college for at least two seasons before potentially entering the 2028 NBA Draft.

The most realistic spot for Boumtje Boumtje to start would be at the four/five spot, alongside likely Blackwell, Foster, Sarr, and Ngongba. Right now, incoming 5-star freshman Cameron Williams is the projected starter at the power forward position.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje's athleticism and footwork still have a long way to go, but in terms of pure length, Scheyer could once again put out one of the biggest lineups in college basketball. Williams is probably a more complete scorer at this point, but Boumtje Boumtje on the floor would give the Blue Devils possibly the most suffocating frontcourt in the sport.

At just 17 years old and lots of development to go, it's probably more likely than not that Boumtje Boumtje will come off the bench, at least at the beginning of the year. He likely won't be a stat-stuffer right away, but could develop into one of the more dominant two-way bigs in college basketball.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, if Scheyer wants to roll with length, the international recruit could slide into the five and move Ngongba over to the four spot right away.