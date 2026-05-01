Outlook for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje To Start for Duke
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The Duke basketball program made a late splash signing with international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. The 7'0", 230-pound big man is only 16 years old and will not turn 17 until May, but will reclassify into the 2026 recruiting class, adding to the Blue Devils' already stellar group.
Duke now enters the 2026-27 campaign as likely the deepest team in college basketball, and this is probably the most championship-ready squad Scheyer and Co. have had since he took over at the helm four years ago.
What Duke's Rotation Looks Like for 2026-27
Scheyer and his staff have a perfect blend of elite freshman talent, returning rotation pieces, and impact players from the transfer portal, molding a team ready to win right away. In seven of the last nine years, the Blue Devils' leading scorer has been a rookie. That will likely not be the case next season.
Duke is bringing back four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Cayden Boozer, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. Former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell will head to Durham via the transfer portal.
Now with Boumtje Boumtje in the mix, the Blue Devils are bringing in a top-three recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. Scheyer can legitimately go 10 to 11 deep in the rotation next year if he wants to.
Outlook for Boumtje Boumtje To Start Right Away
Boumtje Boumtje has a great feel for the game at his size, and since he is only 16 years old, he must stay in college for at least two seasons before potentially entering the 2028 NBA Draft.
The most realistic spot for Boumtje Boumtje to start would be at the four/five spot, alongside likely Blackwell, Foster, Sarr, and Ngongba. Right now, incoming 5-star freshman Cameron Williams is the projected starter at the power forward position.
Boumtje Boumtje's athleticism and footwork still have a long way to go, but in terms of pure length, Scheyer could once again put out one of the biggest lineups in college basketball. Williams is probably a more complete scorer at this point, but Boumtje Boumtje on the floor would give the Blue Devils possibly the most suffocating frontcourt in the sport.
At just 17 years old and lots of development to go, it's probably more likely than not that Boumtje Boumtje will come off the bench, at least at the beginning of the year. He likely won't be a stat-stuffer right away, but could develop into one of the more dominant two-way bigs in college basketball.
However, if Scheyer wants to roll with length, the international recruit could slide into the five and move Ngongba over to the four spot right away.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.