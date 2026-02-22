Social Media Reacts to Duke's Big-Time Game Against Michigan

Duke faced off against its toughest test of the season on a neutral court, battling the No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night. Since its heartbreaking loss to North Carolina, Duke has played amazing defense and has now held its opponents to below 65 points in four straight contests.

The Blue Devil offense has been electric of late and looked to have a big night against Michigan's top-ranked defense.

Let's see how Duke fans reacted to this top-shelf matchup.

1st Half

Isaiah Evans was playing aggressive. Although he had missed two threes in a row, he had a great driving dunk over a Michigan defender.

ISAIAH EVANS! GET BOUNCY KID — Jonathan Holmes (@jonny15holmes) February 21, 2026

In the early going, Duke did not seem to be prepared for Michigan's offense in transition.

That's 3 transition buckets allowed by Duke in the first 4 minutes. — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) February 21, 2026

At the first media timeout, Duke led, 12-11. Isaiah Evans led the Blue Devils in points with five.

Isaiah Evans need to stay aggressive #Duke — $otw (@TfdlHoops) February 21, 2026

Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg was dominant early against the Blue Devils, with 12 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the field and 1-for-1 from three.

Yaxel Lendeborg is going off right now!!🔥〽️ — Michigan Sports Talk (@talk_michigan) February 21, 2026

Duke's Caleb Foster showed off his range with back-to-back three pointers to put the Blue Devils up, 22-21.

Turn me up Caleb foster !! — Extend Charles Lee (@QueencityHoopz) February 21, 2026

Duke and Michigan would keep the game a back-and-forth affair with the score tied at 26. Duke was able to get Aday Mara to pick up his third foul of the game with just over seven minutes left in the first half.

3 fouls on Mara. That is brutal.



Foul trouble is hurting Michigan. Duke can't stop the size of the Wolverines. Something to note the rest of this game. — Owen (@Alakazam_428) February 22, 2026

This Duke v. Michigan might go the distance. — Khi (@TheFitOne_21) February 22, 2026

The Blue Devils left at least four points off the board by missing the first free throw on a one-and-one shot. Michigan had taken advantage attacking the rim and taking a three-point lead at the final TV timeout in the first half.

Duke needs to hit its damn free throws. Goodness!! — irishbluedevil (@irishbluedevil) February 22, 2026

At halftime, Duke was able to draw a last-second foul and convert the one-and-one to take a 35-33 lead.

let’s go Duke grab this W 😈 — Patrick | #LLMT—9/6/24🕊️❤️ (@httprinse) February 22, 2026

2nd Half

The second half would show great defense from the Blue Devils, holding Michigan to 1-for-4 shooting from the field.

Duke’s Defense is ridiculous — jalendurenenthusiast (@n_00705) February 22, 2026

Duke was dominating on the offensive glass, with 11 offensive rebounds at that juncture. Duke was also playing great defense around the perimeter, forcing Michigan into tough shots and holding the Wolverines to 4-for-19 from three.

#Michigan's poor shooting from the outside and Duke's dominance on the glass (31-20) is the difference right now. Mara riding pine for most of the first half certainly hurt that second stat. — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) February 22, 2026

Duke is showing their toughness in this one. Regardless of the result of this game, they're proving they won't let anyone beat them easily even the #1 team in the country. — Sam (@BleedinDukeBlue) February 22, 2026

Cameron Boozer would pick up his fourth foul with over nine minutes remaining, and Duke would look stagnant on offense for a spell.

Yeeeeeeeeeeesh.



Cameron Boozer to the bench with 4 fouls.



Conversation with Scheyer on his way to the bench. — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) February 22, 2026

Cameron Boozer would come back into the game, though, and the Blue Devils' offense would do just enough to maintain the lead.

Michigan and Duke a physical game — Demari Willis (@JDW_90) February 22, 2026

Michigan would gain momentum and after being down eight, bringing the deficit down to one after a Lendeborg three.

Cameron Boozer would hit a cluth three-point shot to give Duke a six-point lead. After a three from Michigan's Elliot Cadaeu, Boozer would have a nice isolation play that resulted in a Michigan goaltending call.

Duke's Patrick Ngongba II would get his own miss to kill about 10 seconds off the clock. Isaiah Evans would then be fouled and make both free throws, giving Duke a five-point lead with 14 seconds left.

Clutch free throws from Isaiah Evans #GoDuke #BlueDevils — Mack Hubbard (@Blacknove) February 22, 2026

Duke would win the game, 68-63, after a great contest on defense, knocking off the No. 1 team in the nation.

