The True Meaning Behind the Victory Bell
It is rivalry week for the Duke Blue Devils, and this is a game that has way more meaning than just winning. They are facing their biggest and long-time rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels, this week, and it should be a great one. These two teams do not like each other, and when they face off, they let each other know that right away. No love is lost in this game.
Coming into this matchup, Duke is on a two-game losing streak. They are looking to end that and become bowl eligible with a win. For North Carolina, they are looking to get the win and keep their hopes of playing in a bowl game alive. Duke would love nothing more than to end that for the Tar Heels. And wait, you cannot forget about the Victory Bell these teams play for in their rivalry.
Victory Bell Through the Years
"A rivalry trophy dating back to 1948 will be on the line Saturday when North Carolina and Duke play their annual ACC football game," said Chip Alexander of The Herald Sun.
"The story has been told and retold about the origins of the Victory Bell, the football trophy given each year since 1948 to the winner of the Duke-Carolina game."
Duke won the Victory Bell last year with a 21-20 victory in Durham. Blue Devils coach Manny Diaz said Monday the Bell has “gone missing,” his way of saying it’s up for grabs this week when the Devils and Tar Heels go at it at Kenan Stadium to decide who is the “bully in the neighborhood.”
“This is our trophy game. Therefore, it’s a big deal,” Diaz said “It’s way more fun when you have it than when you don’t have it. It’s a constant reminder every day when you walk by it and see it’s there.”
The Bell has caused some controversy through the years. The winner has had the chance to paint the rolling trophy the school’s colors, and the Tar Heel overdid it after the 2014 game at Duke."
"UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham sent an apology letter to Kevin White, then Duke’s athletic director, although adding he was disappointed his coach at the time, Larry Fedora, had tried to make an apology call to then-Duke coach David Cutcliffe and the call was not returned. Sniff, sniff. Cunningham and Fedora later sent matching checks to Duke.
“That’s the good and the bad of rivalries, right?” said Art Chase, the former Duke football administrator and current athletics director at The Citadel. “Because if it didn’t matter, then none of that happens. But if, also, if it didn’t matter, we wouldn’t have all these great memories for these young people.”
