Updates on Former Duke Basketball Transfers Still Playing in College
Duke basketball didn't lose any players via the transfer route this past offseason. But the previous year was a different story entirely, as seven Blue Devils moved on to find new destinations in the NCAA: Jeremy Roach (Baylor), Jaylen Blakes (Stanford), Mark Mitchell (Missouri), Sean Stewart (Ohio State, now Oregon), Jaden Schutt (Virginia Tech), Christian Reeves (Clemson, now College of Charleston), and TJ Power (Virginia, now Penn).
Two from that list exhausted their eligibility last season in Roach, whose Bears fell to the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, and Blakes, whose productive senior campaign with the Cardinal was highlighted by his game-winner on the home court of Duke's archrival, the UNC Tar Heels, back in January.
Meanwhile, the other five 2024 transfers out of the Duke basketball program are all averaging at least 16 minutes per game for their respective schools. All but two, Stewart and Reeves, are averaging double-digit points.
Former Duke Basketball Transfers at a Glance This Season
- Now in his second season at Missouri, Mark Mitchell has bumped his scoring average from 13.9 as a junior to 17.1 this go-round. Through eight games for the unranked Tigers (8-0, 0-0 SEC), the former five-star recruit and two-year Duke basketball starting forward is adding 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 29.4 minutes per game. He's drawn a start in all 41 games he's played as a Tiger.
- Also a former five-star forward, Sean Stewart, who averaged only 8.3 minutes per game off the bench as a freshman at Duke and transferred to Ohio State before making the move to Oregon for his junior year, is now posting a career-high 7.3 points to go along with 5.6 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per outing (one start through seven appearances) for the unranked Ducks (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten). He was a full-time starter across 30 contests at Ohio State.
- Jaden Schutt, a sparsely used reserve guard as a Duke basketball freshman before redshirting his sophomore year and ultimately ending up where he still plays at Virginia Tech, boasts a double-digit scoring average for the first time in his career. Despite coming off the bench after drawing a starting nod in 26 of 32 games last season, he's now averaging 10.3 points, enjoying career-high shooting percentages at 45.0 from the field and 43.8 from three for the unranked Hokies (6-2, 0-0 ACC).
- As was the case across his two years at Duke (redshirt in 2023-24), Christian Reeves saw limited action for the Clemson Tigers last season, averaging only 5.0 minutes per game. Now, after transferring to the College of Charleston for his junior campaign, the 7-foot-1, 245-pound big man has started six of his seven contests with the unranked Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Colonial Athletic), averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 16.3 minutes per outing.
- After transferring to Virginia in 2024 for his sophomore year, TJ Power, a former five-star forward in the 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class, saw a slight bump in usage from his time as a Blue Devil. But he ended up taking his talents to the Ivy League, where he's a full-time starter and centerpiece weapon for the unranked Penn Quakers (5-2, 0-0), averaging 14.3 points, 9.0 boards, and 2.5 assists per game. He's shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, Jon Scheyer's fourth Duke collection ranks No. 4 in the country. The Blue Devils (8-0, 0-0 ACC), now preparing to host the No. 10-ranked Florida Gators (5-2, 0-0 SEC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, are off to the program's best start since 2017-18.
