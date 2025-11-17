Blue Devil Country

Wesley Williams Breaks Down Team’s Defensive Performance vs. Virginia

Duke's pass rusher explains what caused issues for the defense in Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers.

Logan Lazarczyk

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) is hit by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) on his pass during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) is hit by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) on his pass during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils' season-long defensive woes resurfaced in the loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. Struggling to tackle in the open field and getting off the field on third downs are specific issues that have held the defensive unit back, especially in the last few weeks.

Duke's pass rusher Wesley Williams is well aware of this narrative surrounding the defense, and he shared his assessment of the defense against Virginia.

Williams' Thoughts

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) takes a hit from Duke Blue Devils saftey Ma'khi Jones (26) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
  • "Third down, we call it the money down, that's a big part of what we've been trying to improve on as the season is going. A lot of emphasis on third down," Williams said. "Just talking about myself, where I can affect, the pass rush has to be a little bit more urgent. We have to find a way to affect the quarterback more. Defensively, we know what the issue is at hand, in terms of getting off the field on third down."
  • "I think we played great on first and second downs," Williams continued. "If you can't get off the field on third down, it doesn't matter."
Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarter back Chandler Morris (4) looks for an opening against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Chandler Morris was able to create plays in and outside the pocket, which created even more problems for Duke's defensive front. Williams broke down how Morris' athleticism and mobility made it difficult to contain Virginia's passing attack.

  • "He's a talented quarterback," Williams said. "That's going to happen when [the quarterback] gets outside the pocket, getting to that scramble drill situation. He played a great game today."

Morris's ability to evade pressure and escape the pocket was a major factor in the Cavaliers converting 12-of-19 third downs, which was a monumental reason Virginia won the game.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The mindset in the locker room can feel morbid after a result like this, but Williams revealed what the message was to the team following the game.

  • "We always talk about win or lose, Sunday is going to look the same," Williams said. "We're going to come together as a team, we're going to lift, we're going to practice. We're going to stay together as a team. That's been the message: get around your teammates. We've been talking all week about playing with love for your teammates. None of that changes going forward."

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, it is important that the players and coaches remain level-headed, despite the bid for the ACC Championship game looking bleak. This is a team and program looking to establish long-term success and compete for a national championship in the near future.

