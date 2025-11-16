Three Bold Observations Following Duke's Loss to Virginia
What was supposed to be one of the most competitive games of the Week 12 slate quickly became apparent how big the gap was between the Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers. Despite being ranked, Virginia was an underdog on multiple sportsbooks. However, the Cavaliers proved that narrative wrong in their 34-17 win over Duke on Saturday night.
From the first snap of the game, it was evident which team had the more complete roster and possessed more flexibility to adjust its game plan, if necessary.
Without revealing too much, here are a few observations in Virginia's comfortable win on the road over the Blue Devils.
Virginia Physically Outmatched Duke
This game felt like a physical mismatch, and the final score does not accurately depict how utterly dominant the Cavaliers were in this contest.
It all started on both sides of the line of scrimmage, as Virginia was able to impose its will in the rushing attack offensively, while continually flustering Darian Mensah.
During the game, the Cavaliers totaled 11 more first downs than the Blue Devils (22-11), went 12-of-19 on third-down conversions, outgained Duke 540-255 in total yards, and sacked Mensah four times.
It was a total mismatch between two teams that were battling for the same positioning in a competitive ACC.
Chandler Morris Delivered
Morris' status for this game was in doubt for much of the week, but Virginia is so fortunate that the senior quarterback was able to pass concussion protocol and suit up.
The fourth-year starter completed 23-of-35 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The stat line does not tell the whole story.
Morris was instrumental and surgical on multiple third-down conversions, demoralizing Duke's defense time and time again in those situations. There were several third-and-long scenarios when the Blue Devils were in a prime position to get off the field.
However, Morris would either dissect the defense in the pocket or extend the play with his legs, producing several back-breaking, explosive plays.
Darian Mensah Looked Overwhelmed
It was the first time this season against an ACC opponent where the sophomore quarterback showed his youth and slight inexperience.
Mensah has always been a savant in the pre-snap process, which leads to high levels of success post-snap. However, once Duke's offense became one-dimensional and overly dependent on the passing game, the former Tulane quarterback began pressing and solely searching for the big play.
That led to Mensah holding onto the ball, keeping the offense off schedule and behind the chains. This game does not define Mensah in the slightest, but it was a missed opportunity for him to officially solidify himself as the best quarterback in the conference.
