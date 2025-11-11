What May Be Holding Back Duke Basketball Rookie Dame Sarr
Outside of the low shooting percentages and subpar assist count, Duke basketball wing Dame Sarr has posted solid season numbers through the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils' 2-0 start to his freshman campaign. The 19-year-old from Italy is averaging a matching 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds to go along with his encouraging defensive stats at 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Again, though, the 22.2 shooting percentage from the field and 44.4 free throw percentage point to the versatile athlete possibly overcomplicating matters for himself a smidge. As Jon Scheyer suggested to Duke Blue Devils On SI following Saturday's 95-54 home win over the Western Carolina Catamounts, Sarr is at times simply thinking too long in the moment about his missed opportunities on offense.
Scheyer's Thoughts
"Dame is so hard on himself," Scheyer said. "I think that's the biggest thing...he's got to just move on to the next play, understand this isn't going to be perfect. He does a lot that doesn't show up in the box score, whether it's his defensive activity, just connecting plays."
It's worth remembering that Dame Sarr missed part of the Blue Devils' preseason action while nursing an oblique injury. Even though relatively minor in nature, such setbacks don't exactly help when it comes to a European prospect adjusting to the college game in America.
"I thought he was pressing tonight, you know, which is natural and normal," Scheyer added in response to Duke Blue Devils On SI's question about Sarr seeming to be pushing hard to establish his identity on his talented squad.
"But he's going to be really good because he can do so much without the ball. And then, when he does those things consistently, what he can do with the ball will show as well. So, I just know he wants it so bad, and I just think he's putting so much pressure on himself. And I want him to just relax a little bit and know that it's gonna come."
Against the Catamounts, Sarr finished with two points, four rebounds, one block, one turnover, and two fouls in his 17 minutes on the floor. He shot 0-for-4 from the field, 0-for-2 from three, and 2-for-5 at the charity stripe.
In what will be Duke's first true road test of the season, Dame Sarr and the rest of Jon Scheyer's fourth batch of Blue Devils next take on the Army Black Knights (1-0, 0-0 Patriot League) in Christl Arena at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (CBS Sports).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.