Where Duke Stands in the ACC Heading Into Week 12

With a couple of games in the conference going the Blue Devils way, here is a closer look at how the top of the ACC standings appear heading into this weekend.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Despite losing to the Connecticut Huskies this past weekend, the Duke Blue Devils' positioning in the ACC improved. That is because the result against Connecticut did not account for a loss in ACC play, as the Huskies are not represented by a conference.

However, the Virginia Cavaliers and Louisville Cardinals each suffered losses, which slid one team out of the ACC Championship game conversation, while the other team ceded control of the ACC.

Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass against the California Golden Bears during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

With all that being said, here is a look at the top five teams in the conference that still have a chance to qualify for the ACC title game. Important to note, the top two teams at the end of the regular season will face off in the conference championship game with a bid for the College Football Playoff on the line.

1. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1)

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech was one of four teams in the ACC that did not play this past weekend, as it was on a bye week.

However, similarly to Duke, the Yellow Jackets' position improved following one of the results in Week 11.

Nonetheless, Georgia Tech will take it, as it heads into a Week 12 matchup against Boston College, which is winless in conference play.

2. Virginia Cavaliers (8-2, 5-1)

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks on from the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Virginia's loss this past weekend has been well-documented, but Chandler Morris potentially missing Week 12 against the Blue Devils is more problematic for the Cavaliers.

With another loss, Virginia could see its once-strong grip on the one seed in the conference and be on the outside looking in on an opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff.

3. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 5-1)

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) passes against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh is another team that spent Week 11 on bye, and although its position did not improve perse, the path to reach the conference championship became less crowded.

The Panthers face a test this weekend against Notre Dame. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, the result of that game will not affect its ACC record, as the Fighting Irish are an independent program.

4. SMU Mustangs (7-3, 4-1)

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs linebacker Kobe Wilson (24) celebrates after he makes a save against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mustangs are coming off a dominant 45-13 victory over Boston College in Week 11. Albeit it came against one of the worst teams in college football, SMU took care of business before heading into its Week 12 bye.

5. Duke Blue Devils (5-4, 4-1)

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' loss to Connecticut was a missed opportunity to build momentum for the back stretch of the season. However, Louisville's loss on Saturday propelled Duke to fifth place while virtually eliminating the Cardinals from contention for the ACC title game.

Next up for the Blue Devils is a potentially short-handed Virginia team that displayed no signs of offensive threat against Wake Forest in Week 11.

