Where Duke Stands in the ACC Heading Into Week 12
Despite losing to the Connecticut Huskies this past weekend, the Duke Blue Devils' positioning in the ACC improved. That is because the result against Connecticut did not account for a loss in ACC play, as the Huskies are not represented by a conference.
However, the Virginia Cavaliers and Louisville Cardinals each suffered losses, which slid one team out of the ACC Championship game conversation, while the other team ceded control of the ACC.
With all that being said, here is a look at the top five teams in the conference that still have a chance to qualify for the ACC title game. Important to note, the top two teams at the end of the regular season will face off in the conference championship game with a bid for the College Football Playoff on the line.
1. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1)
Georgia Tech was one of four teams in the ACC that did not play this past weekend, as it was on a bye week.
However, similarly to Duke, the Yellow Jackets' position improved following one of the results in Week 11.
Nonetheless, Georgia Tech will take it, as it heads into a Week 12 matchup against Boston College, which is winless in conference play.
2. Virginia Cavaliers (8-2, 5-1)
Virginia's loss this past weekend has been well-documented, but Chandler Morris potentially missing Week 12 against the Blue Devils is more problematic for the Cavaliers.
With another loss, Virginia could see its once-strong grip on the one seed in the conference and be on the outside looking in on an opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff.
3. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 5-1)
Pittsburgh is another team that spent Week 11 on bye, and although its position did not improve perse, the path to reach the conference championship became less crowded.
The Panthers face a test this weekend against Notre Dame. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, the result of that game will not affect its ACC record, as the Fighting Irish are an independent program.
4. SMU Mustangs (7-3, 4-1)
The Mustangs are coming off a dominant 45-13 victory over Boston College in Week 11. Albeit it came against one of the worst teams in college football, SMU took care of business before heading into its Week 12 bye.
5. Duke Blue Devils (5-4, 4-1)
The Blue Devils' loss to Connecticut was a missed opportunity to build momentum for the back stretch of the season. However, Louisville's loss on Saturday propelled Duke to fifth place while virtually eliminating the Cardinals from contention for the ACC title game.
Next up for the Blue Devils is a potentially short-handed Virginia team that displayed no signs of offensive threat against Wake Forest in Week 11.
