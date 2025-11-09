Defensive Struggles Hurting Duke Late in the Season
The Duke Blue Devils fell to the Connecticut Huskies 37-34 on Saturday night. Luckily, the loss does not count towards the Blue Devils' in-conference record. However, it was another example of Duke's defensive struggles and shortcomings.
Defensive coordinator Jonthan Patke discussed some of the areas Duke's defense struggled in when it faced Clemson in Week 10.
Patke's Initial Reactions to Clemson Game
- "One of the worst terms you can use is inconsistent. You go from probably having our best output against Georgia Tech to not playing great against Clemson," Patke said. "We knew how good they [are]. They [are] very talented. We came in, we started fast, but in the second quarter I didn't think we tackled well. Some guys at the point of contact did not tackle well. [Clemson] hit on some things that put us in a bind. I thought the first test was tackling."
Those issues popped up again in the same fashion against Connecticut on Saturday night.
Patke's Thoughts Heading into UCONN Matchup
"Against great offenses when you have missed opportunities, those lead to extended drives, and those lead to the red zone and those lead to points," Patke continued. "When we have opportunities to get off the field, we will have to get off the field against a really good [Connecticut] offense."
It goes without saying that this game plan was not executed in the slightest when the Huskies scored 37 points in regulation.
Concerns Surrounding Duke's Defense
For the second consecutive week, the Blue Devils' defense allowed more than 450 yards of total offense to their opponent, which is impossible to overcome every week.
Duke's defense was stellar on third downs, holding the Huskies to 3-of-12 on those downs.
However, it was a repeat of last week in terms of fourth down efficiency for the opposing offense.
Last week, the Clemson Tigers went three-for-three on fourth down conversions. Against Connecticut, the Blue Devils allowed the Huskies to convert both of their fourth downs, which was especially consequential, as the second conversion resulted in the Huskies' game-winning touchdown.
Duke is averaging 40 points per game during the last two outings, but it possesses a -2-point differential during that span. That point margin is embarrassing when the Blue Devils' offense is producing these many points against above-average defenses.
Defensively, the Blue Devils will have to be a lot better if they want to qualify for the ACC Championship game.
