Why Duke Should Explore a Quarterback in the Transfer Portal

As the 2025 college football season winds down, coaching staffs across the country are shifting their focus to the upcoming transfer portal window in January, preparing to add proven talent to their rosters ahead of the 2026 season.

Duke and head coach Manny Diaz are expected to be active in the portal this offseason to address the roster's most pressing needs, but will the Blue Devils consider adding a quarterback?

Will the Blue Devils Target a Transfer Portal Quarterback?

In short, it doesn't make much sense for Duke to target a signal-caller in the transfer portal. For starters, Darian Mensah, who was a star for the Blue Devils in 2025, announced that he would be returning to Durham in 2026 and is expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

In addition to Mensah's return, Duke has Henry Belin IV on the roster, along with other depth at the position, including Dan Mahan and Like Gardner.

However, in today's college football landscape, depth, especially at the quarterback position, is never secure, so Diaz may look to bring in a signal-caller via the portal to compete for the starting job once Mensah departs.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While adding a quarterback in the 2026 portal isn't necessarily crucial to Duke's 2026 success, it's certainly something the Blue Devils could pursue. If Brennan does opt to target a signal-caller, here's a look at a few who could make sense to bring in.

Two Transfer Portal Quarterbacks Duke Could Target

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

1) A.J. Hill, Memphis

A.J. Hill was a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. The Blue Devils pursued him and came close to signing him, hosting him on an official visit before he ultimately committed to Memphis. Hill appeared in only two games for the Tigers in 2025 and enters the portal with four years of eligibility remaining. Duke would undoubtedly be interested in him again.

Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers helmet during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If Hill was willing to sit behind Mensah for a season, he could take over as Duke’s starter in 2027. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 123 overall player in the portal, and the No. 17 quarterback.

2) Colin Hurley, LSU

Sep 28, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Colin Hurley (16) during warmups before a game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Colin Hurley was a four-star quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. Several Power Four programs pursued him, but he ultimately committed to LSU. He has spent the past two seasons in Baton Rouge without seeing a snap and enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Hurley would have to be patient and sit a year behind Mensah, but he would likely be able to compete for the starting job in 2027. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 466 overall player in the portal, and the No. 40 quarterback.

