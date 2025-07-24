Fcs Football Central

2025 FCS Football Central Preseason All-American Team

Zachary McKinnell

Aaron Quinn (@AQUINN_DESIGN)
The 2025 college football season is rapidly approaching and it's time to honor the best returning players in FCS football.

This year's All-American Team features 113 players representing all 13 conferences and 51 schools. Incarnate Word leads all teams with seven selections, followed by South Dakota State with six selections. North Dakota State, South Dakota, Montana State, and UC Davis each have five selections.

Five players from last year's postseason first team return, including Incarnate Word wide receiver Jalen Walthall, Rhode Island linebacker A.J. Pena, William & Mary defensive back Jalen Jones, Elon punter Jeff Yurk, and Montana wide receiver Michael Wortham, who was an all-purpose selection.

Below are the best players in FCS football entering the 2025 season.

First Team Offense

QB - Derek Robertson (Monmouth)

QB - Aidan Bouman (South Dakota)

RB - Adam Jones (Montana State)

RB - Charles Pierre Jr. (South Dakota)

RB - Eli Gillman (Montana)

WR - Bryce Lance (North Dakota State)

WR - Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island)

WR - Jalen Walthall (Incarnate Word)

TE - Chris Corbo (Dartmouth)

OL - Titan Fleischmann (Montana State)

OL - Delby Lemieux (Dartmouth)

OL - Gavin Ortega (Weber State)

OL - Michael Bennett (Yale)

OL - Hunter Smith (Tarleton State)

OL - Traveon Newsome (Incarnate Word)

First Team Defense

DL - Ckelby Givens (Southern)

DL - Andrew Zock (Mercer)

DL - Kenneth Eiden IV (Montana State)

DL - Jeremiah Williams (Jackson State)

DL - Brandon Tolvert (Tarleton State)

LB - A.J. Pena (Rhode Island)

LB - Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)

LB - Shane Hartzell (Villanova)

LB - Will Shaffer (Abilene Christian)

LB - Erick Hunter (Morgan State)

DB - Jalen Jones (William & Mary)

DB - Rex Connors (UC Davis)

DB - Nahil Perkins (Samford)

DB - Ty Bartrum (Harvard)

DB - Abu Kamara (Yale)

DB - JaMichael McGoy (UT Martin)

First Team Special Teams

K - Hunter Ridley (UC Davis)

P - Jeff Yurk (Elon)

LS - Dylan Calabrese (Illinois State)

KR - CJ Evans Jr. (Samford)

PR - Taco Dowler (Montana State)

AP - Michael Wortham (Montana)

Second Team Offense

QB - Sam Vidlak (Stephen F. Austin)

QB - Tommy Rittenhouse (Illinois State)

RB - Julius Loughridge (South Dakota State)

RB - Jamar Curtis (Sacramento State)

RB - Roland Dempster (Stony Brook)

WR - Daniel Sobkowitz (Illinois State)

WR - Kylon Harris (Stephen F. Austin)

WR - Samuel Musungu (Cornell)

TE - Winston Williams (UC Davis)

OL - Trent Fraley (North Dakota State)

OL - Seth Anderson (North Dakota)

OL - Brock Bethea (Rhode Island)

OL - Nate Adams (South Dakota State)

OL - Jake Picard (Villanova)

OL - Quinten Christensen (South Dakota State)

Second Team Defense

DL - Matt Spatny (Lehigh)

DL - Kobe Clayborne (South Dakota State)

DL - Jacob Psyk (UC Davis)

DL - Toby Anene (North Dakota State)

DL - Paul Brott (Montana State)

LB - Logan Kopp (North Dakota State)

LB - Elijawah Tolbert (Montana)

LB - James Conway (Fordham)

LB - Nate Ewell (South Dakota)

LB - Jaden Mosely (Samford)

DB - Kimal Clark (Indiana State)

DB - Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin)

DB - Kasyus Kearns (Tarleton State)

DB - Tim Coutras (Tennessee Tech)

DB - Malcolm Reed (North Carolina Central)

DB - Jarod Washington (South Carolina State)

Second Team Special Teams

K - Owen Zalc (Dartmouth)

P - James Platte (The Citadel)

LS - Kaydon Olivia (South Dakota State)

KR - Jackson Williams (North Dakota State)

PR - Malique Leatherbury (Morgan State)

AP - Brayden Smith (Mercer)

AP - Travis Terrell Jr. (Jackson State)

Third Team Offense

QB - Ralph Rucker IV (Bucknell)

QB - Victor Gabalis (Tarleton State)

RB - Mari Adams (Davidson)

RB - David Avit (Villanova)

WR - Max Tomczak (Youngstown State)

WR - Chedon James (Incarnate Word)

WR - Jared Richardson (Penn)

WR - Nathan Rembert (Jackson State)

TE - Ryder Kurtz (Cornell)

OL - Adrian Hawkins (South Dakota)

OL - Desmeal Leigh (Youngstown State)

OL - Netinho Olivieri (Penn)

OL - JT Cornelius (Monmouth)

OL - Sam Hagen (South Dakota State)

OL - William Bergin (Penn)

Third Team Defense

DL - Lando Brown (Southern Utah)

DL - Declan Williams (Incarnate Word)

DL - Rasheed Lovelace (Nicholls)

DL - Edward Bobino (Stephen F. Austin)

DL - Kahgen Roach (Abilene Christian)

LB - Dune Smith (Incarnate Word)

LB - Carter Glassmyer (Richmond)

LB - McCoy Casey (SEMO)

LB - Jake Dalmado (Nicholls)

LB - Porter Connors (UC Davis)

DB- Ian Conerly-Goodly (Southeastern Louisiana)

DB - Tyler Morton (Incarnate Word)

DB - LaMarion Pierce (UT Martin)

DB - Nick Peltekian (Lehigh)

DB - Cam Chapa (Northern Colorado)

DB - Jaheim Ward (Eastern Kentucky)

DB - DeJean Wells (Eastern Washington)

Third Team Special Teams

K - Will Leyland (South Dakota)

P - Brendon Kilpatrick (Youngstown State)

KR - Sawyer Seidl (North Dakota)

PR - Paul Kelly (Dayton)

AP - Jaylon Spears (Incarnate Word)

AP - Ethan Greenwood (Long Island)

