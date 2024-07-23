63 FCS Players Earn Spot On 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000
The East-West Shrine Bowl released its annual Shrine Bowl 1000, highlighting the top 1,000 NFL prospects ahead of the 2024 college football season. 63 FCS players were included in the 2025 Shrine Bowl 1000.
The Shrine Bowl 1000 includes prospects from all four levels of football, scouted by NFL and college personnel from across the country. The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30 at A&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Missouri Valley Conference led all FCS conferences with 17 selections, including seven prospects from North Dakota State. The CAA was the only other conference to have more than 10 selections, while the Big Sky ranked third with nine selections.
Below is the list of all FCS prospects that were selected for the Shrine Bowl 1000.
Big Sky (9)
Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly, EDGE)
Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington, WR)
Abraham Williams (Idaho, CB)
Junior Bergen (Montana, WR)
Marcus Wehr (Montana State, OL)
David Hoage (Northern Colorado, EDGE)
Dante Chachere (Portland State, QB)
Jackson Slater (Sacramento State, OL)
Lan Larison (UC Davis, RB)
Big South-OVC (2)
Oshae Baker (UT Martin, DB)
Gareth Warren (Lindenwood, OL)
CAA (15)
Isaiah Greene (Campbell, CB)
Marcus Yarns (Delaware, RB)
Khalil Baker (Elon, DB)
Chandler Brayboy (Elon, WR)
Sone Ntoh (Monmouth, RB)
Josiah Silver (New Hampshire, EDGE)
Wande Owens (New Hampshire, DB)
Karon Prunty (North Carolina A&T)
Malik Grant (Rhode Island, RB)
Nick Degennaro (Richmond, WR)
Carter Runyon (Towson, TE)
Isas Waxter (Villanova, CB)
Charles Grant (William & Mary, OL)
Marcus Barnes (William & Mary, DB)
Bronson Yoder (William & Mary, RB)
Ivy (4)
Isaiah Reed (Brown, CB)
Bryson Canty (Columbia, WR)
Shiloh Means (Penn, DB)
Connor Hulstein (Princeton, WR)
MEAC (4)
Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard, DB)
Erick Hunter (Morgan State, LB)
Elijah Williams (Morgan State, EDGE)
Aaron Smith (South Carolina State, LB)
MVFC (17)
Daniel Sobkowicz (Illinois State, WR)
Amir Abdullah (Illinois State, LB)
Hunter Zambrano (Illinois State, OL)
Grey Zabel (North Dakota State, OL)
Cole Wisniewski (North Dakota State, DB)
Dylan Hendricks (North Dakota State, EDGE)
Joe Stoffel (North Dakota State, TE)
Cam Miller (North Dakota State, QB)
Eli Mostaert (North Dakota State, IDL)
Hunter Brozio (North Dakota State, RB)
Jared Penning (Northern Iowa, OL)
Nick Gaes (South Dakota, IDL)
JJ Galbreath (South Dakota, TE)
Gus Miller (South Dakota State, OL)
Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State, QB)
Adam Bock (South Dakota State, LB)
Evan Beerntsen (South Dakota State, OL)
Patriot (2)
James Conway (Fordham, LB)
Saiku White (Lafayette, DB)
Pioneer (1)
Ja'Seem Reed (San Diego, WR)
SoCon (2)
Javin Whatley (Chattanooga, WR)
Marlon Taylor (Chattanooga, IDL)
SWAC (3)
Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M, OL)
Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M, CB)
Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, CB)
UAC (4)
TaMuarion Wilson (Central Arkansas, DB)
David Walker (Central Arkansas, EDGE)
Mike Smith (Eastern Kentucky, CB)
Payton Collins (Eastern Kentucky, OL)