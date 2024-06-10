2024 Montana State Football Preview
2023 Record: 8-4 (6-2 Big Sky)
Returning Starters: 14 (6 Off, 8 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 1
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 36
Returning All-Conference Players: Marcus Wehr (1st Team; OL), Brody Grebe (1st Team; DL), Brendan Hall (1st Team; P), Tommy Mellott (2nd Team; QB), Julius Davis (2nd Team; RB), Justus Perkins (Honorable Mention; OL), Ryan Ortt (Honorable Mention; DB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Rohan Jones (Maine; TE), Dylan Rollins (BYU; OL), Alec Eckert (Washington State; DL), Samora Ezekiel (North Texas; OL)
Montana State failed to meet lofty preseason expectations last season, losing to North Dakota State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. The Bobcats struggled on special teams as Brendan Hall and Casey Kautzman only made 10-of-19 (52.6%) field goal attempts last season. Montana State ranked No. 11 in the Big Sky for field goal percentage and missed the most PATs in the conference (6).
Offensively, the Bobcats were one of the most efficient offenses in the nation. Montana State led the Big Sky in scoring offense (39.9 PPG) and total offense (473.4 YPG) while also leading the nation in yards per play (7.88).
The success begins with Montana State's ability to develop talent across the offensive line. Offensive tackle Connor Moore earned Freshman All-American honors last season, while center Justus Perkins and offensive tackle Marcus Wehr earned FCS All-American honors. Despite losing two starters, the Bobcats return JT Reed and Cole Sain, who both have starting experience. Reed earned All-Big Sky honors in 2022 but missed last season due to injury.
Running back will once again be a major strength, led by All-Big Sky selection Julius Davis. Davis led the Bobcats with 718 rushing yards last season. Scottre Humphrey, Jared White, and Elijah Elliott also return after all three players rushed for over 200 yards in 2023. Montana State ranked second nationally with almost 300 yards per game on the ground and led the nation with over 7.28 yards per carry.
Tommy Mellott will once again lead the Bobcats but will be the permanent starter after splitting snaps with Sean Chambers over the past two seasons. He has proven himself to be one of the most dynamic athletes at the FCS level but will face massive pressure to lead the Bobcats back to Frisco. In only nine games, Mellott recorded 1,064 passing yards, 689 rushing yards, and 15 total touchdowns. Mellott has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, but if he can stay healthy for a full season, Montana State's offense is expected to be one of the best in the nation.
Montana State returns multiple key players from a defense that ranked No. 2 in the Big Sky for scoring defense. All-Big Sky defensive end Brody Grebe returns after leading the Bobcats in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (13.5). Defensive tackle will be a question mark after the loss of Sebastian Valdez. Blake Schmidt and Paul Brott are expected to step into larger roles, while Zack Black could be another name to watch on the interior.
The Bobcats return four starters in the secondary, including All-Big Sky honorable mention Rylan Ortt. Ortt led the team with three interceptions and finished second with 74 total tackles last season. Andrew Powell and Jon Johnson return at cornerback, while Dru Polidore returns at safety. Montana State will have plenty of depth as Blake Stillwell and Simeon Woodard saw significant action last season. Last season, Montana State's passing defense ranked No. 2 in the Big Sky and Top 40 nationally.