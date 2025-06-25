Southern Utah, Utah Tech Set To Join Big Sky Conference In 2026
Southern Utah and Utah Tech will officially join the Big Sky conference starting with the 2026-27 academic year. The news was first reported by Matt Brown of Extra Points and later confirmed by the conference office.
"The time is right for the Big Sky to bring in Utah Tech and to bring back Southern Utah," Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "The addition of rising rival athletic departments from these two universities, located squarely within our geographic footprint in the western United States, reinforce the long-term stability and success of our league.
"Amid a rapidly evolving national landscape that each day seemingly pulls college sports father from its true mission, this move underscores our commitment to a strong and sustainable future at the top of the FCS and across several key sports. Both these programs bring institutional alignment that will enhance the Big Sky's tradition as a national leader that continually aspires to elevate the experience for our constituencies."
Southern Utah was a member of the Big Sky from 2012-21 before joining the WAC. The Thunderbirds made three appearances in the FCS Playoffs during that stretch, winning a share of the conference twice (2015, 2017).
"We are excited to be rejoining the Big Sky Conference," Southern Utah President Mindy Benson said. "This move sets a strong foundation for the future of SUU athletics by expanding our visibility and creating meaningful opportunities for growth. We're looking forward to renewing friendly in-state rivalries with Weber State and Utah Tech and eager to strengthen our connection to all the Big Sky Universities."
Utah Tech started its transition to Division I in 2020, with football joining the WAC in 2021. The Thunderbirds completed the transition last June, making the program officially eligible for postseason play.
"Utah Tech University is thrilled to join the Big Sky Conference, a respected leader in NCAA Division I athletics," Utah Tech President Shane B. Smeed said. "This invitation reflects the achievements of our student-athletes, world-class facilities, and the unwavering support of our community. Competing in the Big Sky allows us to keep and build meaningful regional rivalries and elevate the overall student-athlete experience. We can't wait to welcome Big Sky teams and fans to Trailblazer Nation!"
The Big Sky will now have 11 full members with the addition of Southern Utah and Utah Tech, who will join Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, and Weber State. The conference will have 13 football members, with Cal Poly and UC Davis being affiliate members.
Sacramento State announced its departure from the Big Sky earlier this offseason, moving all its sports outside of football to the Big West. The Hornets are still aiming to make the jump to the FBS level in football despite their independent waiver being denied by the Division I Council this week.
The losses of Southern Utah and Utah Tech put the UAC, specifically the WAC, into a difficult position. According to Ross Dellenger, the ASUN and WAC will form an "alliance," where five football members of the ASUN will merge into the WAC and officially rebrand as the UAC.
After this move, the UAC will have seven football members, including Tarleton State, Abilene Christian, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, and West Georgia. UT-Arlington will also be a conference member, but does not currently participate in Division I football.
Bellamine, Lipscomb, Queens, Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson, and Florida Gulf Coast will remain in the ASUN. The conferences will remain separate entities, allowing for individual championships and will be able to retain their NCAA automatic qualifiers, but will work together on media packages and scheduling.
