Behind The Numbers: Week 2 FCS Football Preview

Week 2 of the 2026 college football season is finally here. We have another edition of our "Behind the Numbers" series here at FCS Football Central.

Our goal with this new addition is to highlight teams every week and bring you what I think will be the most important statistic to monitor for that specific game. This isn't a comprehensive preview of the game; we will have that in another article each week, but it will allow me to give you important tidbits on a wide variety of games throughout the season.

Earlier this week, we previewed the biggest Week 2 games in the MVFC. In this edition, we go around the FCS to highlight some of the biggest games on the Week 2 schedule.

No. 12 Stephen F. Austin at No. 23 Abilene Christian

Can Abilene Christian protect John David Black and limit negative plays?

Stephen F. Austin has once again built a defensive front that thrives on creating havoc. Over the last two games, SFA has averaged 7 TFLs and a 25% stuff rate. Abilene Christian really struggled to contain Lamar's DL early in Week 0, but since then, it has been much better, including a game against Texas Tech. Whether or not John David Black has time to throw to new receivers will go a long way in determining whether or not ACU can win this game. SFA dominated the playoff matchup last year through the air. Gavin Rutherford currently ranks 24th nationally in passer efficiency.

No. 16 William & Mary at No. 9 Lehigh

Can William & Mary limit this Lehigh offense?

Lehigh has been one of the best offenses in the country. The Mountain Hawks are averaging an astonishing 56% success rate, which is the second-highest in the country. On the other hand, William & Mary had one of the worst offensive performances in the FCS last week. They only had a 26.7% success rate, 89 rushing yards on 2.3 YPC, 98 passing yards, and averaged a terrible 3.46 yards per play.

If Lehigh's offense continues to hum, I have a hard time seeing the Tribe keep up. Stopping this offense starts with star running back Luke Yoder. In just two games, Yoder has 250 rushing yards and 7 total touchdowns. On top of that, quarterback Hayden Johnson is 7th nationally in passer rating and has yet to turn the ball over.

Incarnate Word at No. 24 Northern Arizona

What do we see from the Northern Arizona passing game?

Last season, these two teams played an incredibly entertaining game that NAU won 31-23. There are two things you should keep an eye on in this one. Did UIW upgrade at quarterback with transfer Emmett Brown? The Cardinals have only played Oklahoma Panhandle State, so we really don't know anything about this team.

Secondly, Ty Pennington killed this secondary with deep shots last year. Pennington was not sacked and averaged 17 yards per completion against the Cardinals. The passing game has not had the best start this year. Pennington ranks 74th nationally in passer rating, which has a lot to do with the wide receivers not creating separation.

Elon at No. 8 Rhode Island

Can Elon establish the run?

It appears that Rhode Island quarterback Tyler Budge will be the starter for the Rams until further notice. However, with Marquis Buchanan and company, the Rams will keep finding ways to score 27-34 points. The real question in this game is whether or not Elon will be able to move the ball effectively. Brady Stober has been average to start the season, which is concerning given the level of competition he's faced. This is a team that is going to have to rely on the run game. The concern is that the Rams held Elon to 30 rushing yards and only 1.4 yards per carry last year.

Furman at No. 18 Mercer

Can Furman's D-Line take over this game?

We know all about Buck Buchanan finalist Joshua Stoneking, who had 14.5 sacks and 23 TFLs last season. Now, Eli Lipscomb is creating havoc on the other side of Furman's defensive line. He leads the Paladins with 5 TFLs in two games, including an impressive showing against Tennessee. Mercer quarterback Jaylen King started a year in the SoCon back in 2024. In those five games, King had 10 INTs and a handful of fumbles lost. If the Paladins can create havoc off the edge, they could flip this entire game. The X-factor is Mercer wide receiver Brayden Smith, who is the best offensive player in this game.

No. 14 Lamar at Idaho

Can Idaho give Joshua Wood enough time to make Lamar's secondary play?

When Joshua Wood had a clean pocket, he was fantastic against Cal Poly, going 15-of-21 for 311 yards and two touchdowns. When he was under pressure (27.3% of his dropbacks), he completed 3-of-9 passes for 51 yards. Lamar's defensive line is much better than Cal Poly's, which could be an issue. The Cardinals generated pressure on 38% of Abilene Christian's dropbacks in Week 1. Wide receiver Tony Harste is a weapon for the Vandals and may be the X-factor in this game if Wood has time to get the ball to him.

No. 1 Montana State at Nevada

Can Montana State turn Nevada into a passing team?

In two games against Utah Tech and Butler, Montana State has looked dominant. However, they have not run the ball as effectively as we've seen over the last few seasons. The Bobcats typically average 6-7 yards per carry, but are only averaging 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks 37th nationally.

Despite all that, Montana State's passing attack has been elite, and Lamson will need to continue that trend this weekend. Lamson ranks 6th nationally in passer rating, which is tied to how effective the trio of Dowler, Steel, and Dahlke has been.

On the other side, Nevada was dominant on the ground. They rushed for over 300 yards, while their top two running backs averaged 9.3 yards per carry against Western Kentucky. The passing game was not as inspiring, but Nevada stayed ahead of the chains all game. Montana State has the 8th-best rushing defense in the country, allowing 2.27 yards per carry, but the competition has been questionable. If the Bobcats can win on early downs and put Nevada into 3rd-and-long situations, they have a great chance to take control of this game.

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