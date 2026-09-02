2026 Week 1 FCS Football Schedule: Kickoff Times and How To Watch
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The season kicked off with a chaotic Week 0, but the Week 1 schedule features a series of potential FCS over FBS upsets and a handful of key non-conference battles that could have postseason ramifications.
There are no Top 25 matchups set for this weekend, but the Week 1 slate is headlined by No. 25 West Florida traveling to Central Arkansas, which sits just outside the FCS Top 25. No. 12 Tennessee Tech heads to face Chattanooga in a SoCon battle, but this game will not count in the conference standings. No. 21 South Carolina State also travels to Miami to face Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic.
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 1 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Lindenwood at Stony Brook (7 pm ET, FloSports)
Bethune-Cookman at UCF (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
UAlbany at Buffalo (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
West Georgia at Kennesaw State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Southern Illinois at Samford (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
UAPB at Missouri (8 pm ET, SEC Network)
Eastern Illinois at Minnesota (8 pm ET, Peacock)
Idaho at Utah (9 pm ET, ESPNU)
Friday, Sept. 4
North Carolina A&T at Georgia State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Indiana State at Purdue (7 pm ET, Big Ten Network)
Long Island at Kansas (8 pm ET, ESPNU)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Bryant at Army (Noon ET, CBSSN)
Lafayette at UConn (Noon ET, WFSB)
No. 5 Tarleton State at Bowling Green (Noon ET, ESPN+)
Stonehill at New Haven (Noon ET, NEC Front Row)
No. 10 Lehigh at Georgetown (12:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
SEMO at Iowa State (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 9 Youngstown State at Kentucky (1 pm ET, SEC Network+)
Holy Cross at Colgate (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
Gardner-Webb at Wofford (1:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 6 Rhode Island at Temple (2 pm ET, ESPN+)
Sacred Heart at Monmouth (2 pm ET, FloSports)
Tennessee State at Georgia (3 pm ET, SEC Network+)
Drake at No. 3 Montana (3 pm ET, ESPN+)
Furman at Tennessee (3:30 pm ET, SEC Network+)
Maine at Appalachian State (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
The Citadel at Charlotte (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
Towson at Navy (3:30 pm ET, CBSSN)
UTRGV at UTSA (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 24 Western Carolina at Campbell (3:30 pm ET, FloSports)
Fordham at North Dakota State (3:30 pm ET, MW+)
St. Thomas at No. 8 North Dakota (4 pm ET, ESPN+)
North Alabama at Arkansas (4:15 pm ET, SEC Network)
Alcorn State at Southern Miss (5 pm ET, ESPN+)
Delaware State at No. 17 William & Mary (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
Elon at Davidson (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
Lane College at Alabama State (6 pm ET, SWAC TV)
Norfolk State at Old Dominion (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
Presbyterian at No. 19 Mercer (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
Richmond at Howard (6 pm ET, MEAC Network)
No. 12 Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 18 Villanova at Bucknell (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 20 Abilene Christian at Texas Tech (7 pm ET, FS1)
Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Chicago State at UT Martin (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 15 Austin Peay at Vanderbilt (7 pm ET, SEC Network+)
Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Edward Waters at Jackson State (7 pm ET, HBCU GO)
Houston Christian at Rice (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 23 Idaho State at Utah State (7 pm ET, CBSSN)
Mercyhurst at New Mexico State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Murray State at Middle Tennessee State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Nicholls at Kansas State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Southeastern Louisiana at South Alabama (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 25 West Florida at Central Arkansas (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Central State at Grambling State (7 pm ET, SWAC TV)
No. 4 Illinois State at Western Illinois (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Kentucky State at Southern (7 pm ET, SWAC TV)
Miles College at Alabama A&M (7 pm ET, SWAC TV)
Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech (7:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
VMI at Virginia Tech (7:30 pm ET, ACC Network)
East Texas A&M at No. 13 Stephen F. Austin (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
Hampton at Maryland (8 pm ET, Big Ten Network)
No. 14 Lamar at Louisiana (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 2 South Dakota State at Northwestern (8 pm ET, Big Ten Network)
Utah Tech at BYU (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
Central Washington at Cal Poly (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 11 South Dakota at Northern Colorado (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
Weber State at Southern Utah (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
Butler at No. 1 Montana State (8:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 22 Northern Arizona at Arizona (9:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
Portland State at San Diego State (9:30 pm ET, USA)
Mississippi Valley State at Sacramento State (10 pm ET, ESPN+)
Morgan State at Arizona (10 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 7 UC Davis at San Diego (10 pm ET, ESPN+)
Sunday, Sept. 6
Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M (Noon ET, ESPN2)
No. 21 South Carolina State at Florida A&M (3 pm ET, ESPN)
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell