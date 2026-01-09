FCS Championship: Justin Lamson, Taco Dowler Capture The Nation's Attention

It was a full-circle moment for Montana State on Monday night. The Bobcats secured their first national title since 1984 with an overtime win over Illinois State in Nashville, Tennessee.

Only two seasons ago, Montana State was eliminated from the postseason by North Dakota State after the Bison blocked an extra point in overtime. This time, it was the Bobcats who made two crucial special teams plays, including a blocked extra point of their own in overtime, which became the difference in this instant classic.

It was a night where the FCS was on the national stage, with the entire country locked into what was happening on the field in Nashville. Two Montana State stars became national sensations, both taking different paths to this moment, but delivered when the lights were at their brightest.

There's a strong argument that no player at the FCS level faced more pressure than Justin Lamson this season.

Not only did he have to replace an in-state legend, Tommy Mellott, who ended his career by winning the Walter Payton Award, but he was tasked with finally bringing a national championship back to Bozeman for the first time in over 40 years.

As he's done all season, Lamson set the tone for the Bobcats on Monday night. He led a 90-yard scoring drive, capping it off with a three-yard rushing touchdown. Illinois State defensive back Shadwel Nkuba II tried to take a shot at Lamson at the end of the play, but it ended up being Lamson who sent a message that the Bobcats were here for the trophy.

Justin Lamson puts the Bobcats up a touchdown 🤩



📺 ESPN@justin_lamson10 | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/Ajco8WJfe8 — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) January 6, 2026

It was just the first of multiple key plays that Lamson made on Monday night. He ended the game with 280 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 67% of his passes. He also added 30 rushing yards and another two scores on the ground.

Leading up to the game, I wrote about how Illinois State was one of the most aggressive defenses the Bobcats have seen this season. The Redbirds were once again extremely aggressive, blitzing on 70% of Lamson's dropbacks.

Illinois State finished with three sacks, but Lamson's performance against the blitz was the quiet difference in this game. He finished 14-of-19 for 221 passing yards and two touchdowns when Illinois State blitzed on Monday night. He had three big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays.

None of those throws were bigger than the 4th-and-10 touchdown strike to Taco Dowler in overtime, which became the game-winning throw after the Bobcats hit the extra point. The Redbirds brought the house, but Lamson still found a way to get the ball to Dowler in the end zone.

Lamson has been ruthlessly efficient throughout the season, but in every key game for the Bobcats, he reached a new level. It's something that was overlooked all season.

A transfer from Stanford, who only had 800 passing yards and a career completion percentage of 45%, developed into one of the most effective quarterbacks in the nation. It was the catalyst behind Montana State's run to Nashville, and it was once again the difference on Monday night.

"I think you always dream of winning a national championship, and I really think that's become the standard at Montana State," Lamson said postgame.

Even with Lamson's MVP performance, there was no bigger star on Monday night than Taco Dowler.

Dowler already secured his spot in Montana State history with his 87-yard touchdown against Montana on 3rd and 20 in the semifinals. That play may be one of the most important plays in program history, but Dowler's performance in Nashville should elevate him to legend status in Bozeman.

Dowler finished the night with eight receptions for 111 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He also added a 22-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, delivering a highlight-reel play for the Bobcats in a crucial moment of the game.

Taco Dowler made everybody miss 😳



Watch the FCS National Championship on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/qwhu9eXugV — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2026

As he's done his whole career, Dowler delivered when it mattered most in overtime. Even though Lamson made an excellent throw, Dowler was a complete mismatch for Illinois State defensive backs in 1-on-1 situations.

"We ran the same play one or two plays before that, and I cooked the dude again," Dowler told Zach McKinnell of FCS Football Central after the game. "He knew it... He knew it was coming back, and he was scared.



"I told Justin (Lamson) that I was going to run to the corner of the end zone faster than that dude and catch the ball, and that's what I did. He put a good ball on me."

It was clear early in the game that Dowler was going to be the focal point of Montana State's offense. Lamson connected with Dowler on a 2nd and 23, which he took for a key first down, and then, only a few plays later, helped the Bobcats convert a 2nd and 16.

He was a matchup nightmare in the slot. Dowler faced five defenders on Monday night, recording at least one reception on each of them, including three receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown against one of Illinois State's top cornerbacks, Cam Wilson.

Dowler was a Top 10 trending topic on X during the game, further showing how the junior wide receiver from Billings became a national sensation on Monday night.

(*Shannon Sharpe Voice*) 🗣️

TACO TUESDAY

TACO-BOUT A CRAZY PLAY

TACO DOWLER IN 5️⃣#FCSChampionship x @MSUBobcats_FB pic.twitter.com/FY19kPzh9R — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 8, 2026

We have months to discuss and break down the ramifications of Montana State's championship run throughout the offseason. I wanted to digest exactly what happened in Nashville on Monday night.

It was a night when the FCS captured the national spotlight. The game peaked at over 3 million viewers and was the No. 1 trending topic across social media. It was also the first overtime game in FCS championship history, and it went down as arguably the greatest title game in the subdivision's history.

I also think it further showed that, despite certain media members pushing the "FCS is down" narrative, the subdivision is alive and well.

It was a special weekend for the FCS, and these two teams delivered one of the greatest college football games of the season.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.