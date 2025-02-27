FCS Football Podcast: Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism III
Subscribe: Apple | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon
Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III joined FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Following his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Chism has emerged as one of the top FCS prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. It should be no surprise to those who watched his dominant performances at Eastern Washington over the past five seasons.
In 53 career games, Chism recorded 346 receptions for 3,852 receiving yards and 37 receiving touchdowns. He also made an impact on special teams, finishing his career with 651 kick return yards and 257 punt return yards.
He earned FCS All-American honors in back-to-back seasons, including consensus first-team honors as a senior in 2024. Chism finished second in program history for receptions (346) and receptions per game (6.5). He also set the FCS record for most consecutive games with a reception (53).
Chism discusses his legendary career at Eastern Washington, preparation for the NFL Draft, the process of being a late addition in the Shrine Bowl after his performance at the Hula Bowl, and what he wants to prove to scouts at his pro day next month.
He also shares his thoughts on who could be the next great wide receiver at Eastern Washington and which games were the most memorable in his collegiate career.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.