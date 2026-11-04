FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 9

This week's top performers feature two prospects I was extremely high on coming into the 2026 season. This week, they put together performances that not only showed promise for the rest of their season as we transition to the playoffs, but also boosted their stock as top players in the 2027 draft class.

Plus, one Tarleton State receiver emerged as a top performer once again after an explosive performance, and an interior defensive lineman from Idaho State flashed.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 9

Justin Lamson | QB | Montana State

Week 9 Stats: 15-of-19 for 177 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 20 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 92.8 OFF grade

Lamson came into this year as one of my favorite offensive prospects with a chance to boost his draft stock. He arguably put together his most complete performance against Cal Poly this past weekend. He was incredibly efficient as a passer, hitting receivers in stride, placing the ball well, and serving as a high-end facilitator. His two rushing touchdowns were a season high, and he showed the dual-threat ability on his explosive touchdown run.

Marquis Willis | WR | Tarleton State

Week 9 Stats: 11 targets, 4 receptions, 173 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 77.5 OFF grade

Willis had one of those performances that wasn't very efficient, but it highlighted a key strength: his vertical threat. He posted a season high in receiving yards on just four receptions. His average depth of target was 24.4, and the film showcased an athletic mismatch against the players covering him. He put his head down and sprinted past opposing corners on the outside, but there were a few drops I know Willis would like to have back, since he's been sure-handed all season.

Top Defensive Performers of Week 9

Caden Dowler | S | Montana State

Week 9 Stats: 2 INTs, 1 total tackle, 99.9 DEF grade

Dowler was one of my favorite draft-eligible safeties entering the 2026 season. After battling injuries to start the season, Dowler put together a performance that showed why he's a top FCS defensive prospect. As a high-post safety, he didn't make many plays along the line of scrimmage in the run game, but he showed up big in pass coverage. His vision, route assessment, and trigger to the catch point helped him generate two turnovers.

Zion To'oto'o | IDL | Idaho State

Week 9 Stats: 5 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR, 89.7 DEF grade

To'oto'o was disruptive against Utah Tech. He generated quality knockback and linear explosion as a run defender. He showed quickness and solid change of direction when defending the run, and he flashed as a pass rusher with that same quickness. He made his strip-sack with a good get-off, active hands, and adequate bend at the top of his rush. He's an underrated prospect to keep an eye on.

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