Top FCS NFL Prospects To Watch (Week 8)
Week 8 may not have a ton of marquee matchups on the FCS landscape, but some matchups work well for prospects to help boost their stock. As we get into the heart of conference play, every game means more.
A versatile Montana receiver will face a scrappy Sacred Heart defense, the top running back on one of the best teams in the country gets a favorable matchup against a struggling Lindenwood defense, and an intriguing safety prospect faces a Lamar offense that has been plodding through their first six games.
Let's take a look at how these prospects stack up this week.
Michael Wortham | WR | Montana
Week 8: Sacred Heart
Wortham has been versatile and productive throughout his first six games of the 2025 season. Primarily aligned in the slot, Wortham has been a reliable receiving option for Montana. He has totaled 35 receptions, 478 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns, 27 carries, 134 yards rushing, three rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown, and 358 kick return yards.
He will be facing a Sacred Heart defense that ranks 64th in pass yards per attempt allowed, 21st in passing touchdown allowed percentage, 10th in receiving yards after the catch allowed per reception, and 55th in explosive passing plays allowed percentage.
Wortham’s versatility and the numerous ways Montana utilizes him make a formidable opposition against Sacred Heart. His quickness, versatility, yards after catch ability, and return ability make him a prospect to keep an eye on.
Quintell Quinn | RB | Tennessee Tech
Week 8: Lindenwood
Quinn is the lead back for a Tennessee Tech offense that ranks third in rushing yards per attempt, second in rushing yards after contact, and first in explosive run percentage. On the season, Quinn has totaled 49 carries, 409 yards rushing, six touchdowns, and one reception for five yards. For what he may lack as a receiving threat, he makes up for it with his ability to break off explosive runs on limited carries.
He is a strong, powerful, and explosive runner who forces the majority of his tackles with very good lower-body strength and contact balance. He will be facing a Lindenwood defense that ranks 96th in rushing yards per attempt allowed, 104th in rushing yards before contact per attempt allowed, 72nd in rushing yards after contact per attempt allowed, and 110th in explosive plays rushing allowed percentage. This game is a perfect matchup for Quinn, who is primed for a bounce-back performance after two weeks of less than 75 yards on the ground.
Elijah Graham | S | UTRGV
Week 8: No. 17 Lamar
Graham has shown flashes throughout the 2025 season as the starting safety for UTRGV. While their schedule has been slight through the first six games, he will go up against a Lamar offense that has struggled this season. On the season, Graham has totaled 19 tackles, eight solo, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and two pass breakups.
He will be facing a Lamar offense that ranks 103rd in offensive points scored, 102nd in offensive touchdowns, and 102nd in EPA per play. Graham is a key contributor to a UTRGV defense that ranks top ten in multiple defensive categories. He is utilized in multiple alignments and excels in zone coverage along the intermediate areas of the field. He has above-average size, functional movement skills, and an adequate run defender.
