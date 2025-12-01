McKinnell: Official Ballot For The 2025 Walter Payton Award
I am honored to represent FCS Football Central as one of the voters for these prestigious awards and the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll. As I have over the past few seasons, I post my Top 25 ballot each week and will continue that transparency with my award ballot.
Each voter is asked to rank their Top 5 players from the list of finalists, with No. 1 being their top choice for the award. The winner of the 2025 Walter Payton Award will be announced at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Show on Jan. 3 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Below is my official ballot for the 2025 Walter Payton Award.
5. Michael Wortham (Montana, WR)
I feel like the Top 4 candidates for this award were clear, but the No. 5 spot could have gone to multiple different players. There's something to be said about versatility, and I don't think there was a more impressive all-purpose weapon than Wortham this season.
In 12 games, Wortham recorded 825 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 58 receptions. He also added another 273 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 701 kick return yards on 26 attempts, and one passing touchdown. His versatility makes him one of the most dangerous players in the FCS, which should be rewarded. That gave him the edge over some very deserving candidates just outside my Top 5.
4. Joshua Dye (Southern Utah, RB)
This has historically been a quarterback award, but I don't see how any voter could justify leaving Dye off their ballot.
He led the FCS with 1,832 rushing yards, averaging 152.7 yards per game, which also led the nation. More impressively, he led all FCS running backs with 28 rushing touchdowns, scoring three or more touchdowns in six of Southern Utah's 12 games this season. He finished the regular season as the No. 6-graded running back in the FCS, according to Pro Football Focus.
3. Taron Dickens (Western Carolina, QB)
Dickens would have most likely been the Walter Payton Award winner if he hadn't missed the first three games of the season. Regardless, his performance should be enough to earn him a spot as one of the three finalists who get invited to Nashville for the awards ceremony.
In only nine games, Dickens completed 74% of his passes for 3,508 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He added another 321 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. That's an incredible 389.8 passing yards per game, which led the nation and was nearly 50 yards ahead of any other FCS player. He was named the SoCon Offensive Player of the Year.
2. Cole Payton (North Dakota State, QB)
Some voters rely entirely on statistics when building their ballots, but I would rather trust my own eyes. This is the perfect example. Other players may have better stats or flashy highlights, but you can't convince me there are five players better than Payton at the FCS level.
Payton completed 74% of his passes for 2,618 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added another 791 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns with his legs. There were a ton of plays that won't show up in the box score that if Payton doesn't make, NDSU may not be 12-0 and the No. 1 overall seed. He finished as PFF's No. 1-graded FCS quarterback.
I had a very tough time deciding who should be No. 1. My final decision really came down to who was the most consistent player and the most valuable to their team. Payton had some average performances towards the end of the season, which may have ultimately cost him the No. 1 spot.
1. Beau Brungard (Youngstown State, QB)
My pick for the 2025 Walter Payton Award is Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard. He was also named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year. Outside of maybe Dickens, there's a real argument that no other quarterback was more valuable to their team than Brungard. He helped lead Youngstown State back to the FCS Playoffs, navigating a Top 15 strength of schedule that featured five ranked matchups.
Brungard completed 69% of his passes for 2,917 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and only three interceptions. His ability to make plays outside the pocket really separated him from other candidates, rushing for 1,378 yards and 24 touchdowns. He finished Top 5 nationally in rushing yards and touchdowns, while also finishing Top 10 in passing yards.
It's important for me that these players deliver in big games, which Brungard had to if Youngstown State was going to be competitive. In Youngstown State's five games against Top 25 teams, Brungard posted 284 passing yards per game, 12 passing touchdowns, 111 rushing yards per game, eight rushing touchdowns, and only two interceptions. That's the definition of showing up in the biggest games.
