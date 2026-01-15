FCS Front Page: NDSU Lands NAIA Star, Joshua Wood Returns, Cal Poly Adds All-American RB

The 2025 FCS football season is officially over, and all our attention has shifted to the offseason and the chaos of the transfer portal.

It's the perfect time to bring back the FCS Front Page, which delivers the biggest and most important storylines across the FCS during the offseason.

Multiple times a week, we will bring you the top stories in FCS football from around the country. From coaching changes to recruiting updates, and everything in between, the FCS Front Page has you covered.

Idaho QB Joshua Wood Announces His Return

In this age of college football, it's important to spotlight the players who have chosen to skip the transfer portal and remain at their current programs. Idaho quarterback Joshua Wood announced his intention to remain at Idaho for the 2026 season on Jan. 8.

Wood's arrival was one of the most notable portal additions last year, winning the Idaho quarterback battle in fall camp. He joined the Vandals after spending three seasons at Fresno State.

Despite being limited to 10 games, Wood finished the season with 1,898 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 589 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns. He missed two games with an injury, which he suffered against Montana on Sept. 27.

Wood's return is huge for the Vandals, who are bringing in Ian Shoemaker as their new offensive coordinator. He joins the program from Grand Valley State, but brings Big Sky experience after spending time at Eastern Washington.

Idaho finished 4-8 overall (2-6 Big Sky) in its first season under head coach Thomas Ford.

Unfinished business in the scow, Let’s run it back! ✌️’s 🆙@VandalFootball pic.twitter.com/PoVCcEJPr2 — Joshua Wood (@WoodJ03) January 8, 2026

North Dakota State Adds Montana Tech DL Anthony Okes

We've seen plenty of FCS teams add key players from the Frontier Conference at the NAIA level. North Dakota State became the latest program to turn to the NAIA level, adding Montana State defensive lineman Anthony Okes.

Okes joins the Bison as a two-time All-Frontier selection, most recently earning first-team honors in 2025. He finished the season with 49 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass breakups, and 10 QBHs.

Okes had a breakout redshirt freshman campaign in 2024. He posted 57 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two QBHs in 10 games. He's helped lead the Orediggers to a 21-4 record over the past two seasons, making appearances in the NAIA playoffs both years.

Okes is expected to push for immediate playing time with the Bison. His addition comes after the Bison lost Toby Anene to Colorado and Jack Iuliano to graduation. Chance Symons and Wyatt Osterbauer also departed this offseason; both previously served as depth pieces.

Excited to announce my commitment to @NDSUfootball, thank you to everyone who has welcomed me into Fargo. Can’t wait to get started!! pic.twitter.com/E2Q0fWreSg — Anthony Okes (@anthony45okes) January 8, 2026

Cal Poly Adds Freshman All-American RB

Cal Poly made a splash in the transfer portal, adding former Lehigh running back Jaden Green on Jan. 9. He will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Mustangs.

Green has been part of an explosive running back rotation at Lehigh over the past two seasons, splitting snaps with All-American Luke Yoder. He had a breakout freshman season in 2024, earning FCS Freshman All-American honors.

In two seasons, Green has posted 1,631 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He's also a dynamic weapon on special teams, rolling up over 800 kick return yards on 24.8 yards per return.

This was a massive recruiting win for new head coach Tim Skipper, who was named the head coach on Dec. 3. He joins the program after serving as an interim head coach at UCLA last season.

I want to thank all the coaches who recruited me during this process! I’m blessed to announce my commitment to Cal Poly! #ridehigh 🐎 @CoachTSkip @calpolyfootball @Ogthetruth pic.twitter.com/VcVqba1dG0 — JADEN GREEN (@TheJadenGreen3) January 9, 2026

