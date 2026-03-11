Division II Transfer RBs To Watch in FCS Football for the 2026 Season

With the transfer portal window and National Signing Day in the rearview, it's time to turn our focus to analyzing all the great talent that signed with FCS programs across the country.

We released our rankings of the Top 15 transfer portal running backs last month, focusing on Division I transfers from FBS and FCS. Now, we take a look at the top Division II running backs who have a chance to become stars at the FCS level next season.

Below are the top Division II transfer running back additions across FCS football ahead of the 2026 season.

Jeffery Jones Jr. (Stephen F. Austin)

In one of the biggest D2-to-FCS transfer portal additions of the offseason, Stephen F. Austin landed Jeffery "Speedy" Jones from New Mexico Highlands. Jones is fresh off one of the most impressive freshman seasons we've seen in recent history, which included earning AP All-American honors.

Jones was named the 2025 RMAC Offensive Freshman of the Year and earned first-team All-RMAC honors. In only 10 games, Jones recorded 1,722 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging an insane 10.8 yards per carry. He now holds the program's single-season record for rushing yards and yards per carry.

Jones also set the NCAA Division II single-game rushing record with 385 rushing yards in only his second career start. He ranked 2nd nationally with 172.3 rushing yards per game, while leading the nation in yards per carry. Along with AP All-American honors, Jones received first-team honors from AFCA and second-team honors from D2CCA.

Ramon McKinney Jr. (South Dakota State)

McKinney may have been an All-District quarterback in high school, but he developed into one of the best running backs at the Division II level. He stepped into the starting running back role as a true freshman in 2024, rushing for 495 yards and 10 touchdowns, most of which came in the final six games.

McKinney's sophomore campaign was his true breakout season at Northeastern. He finished the year with 1,093 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 340 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, and 259 kick return yards. He was named to the D2Football.com Elite 100 Team.

McKinney brings some much-needed explosiveness to the Jackrabbits' running back room. South Dakota State had its worst rushing season since 2016, averaging 154.3 yards per game. McKinney averaged 6.7 yards per carry last season and should push for the feature back role with the Jacks.

Xavier Pugh (Towson)

Pugh saw limited action in his first two seasons at Wingate, but put together a record-setting season in 2025. He set the single-season program record with 21 rushing touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,008 yards, becoming the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017. He was a first-team All-SAC selection, while also being nominated for the Harlon Hill Award.

Pugh was an important addition for the Tigers, who didn't have a single running back top 500 yards last season. Towson ranked 12th in the CAA in rushing offense, averaging only 105.8 yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry.

Jordan Barnett (Morgan State)

Morgan State turned to the Division II level for multiple key contributors, but Shepherd running back Jordan Barnett may be the most impactful next season. He's served as a key contributor since his true freshman season, totaling over 2,300 rushing yards and nearly 30 touchdowns over 3 seasons.

Barnett put together his most impressive season in 2025, earning first-team All-PSAC honors. He led the conference in rushing yards (1,209), rushing touchdowns (17), and points scored (102). He's been consistent his entire career, rushing for 500 or more yards in all three seasons at Shepherd, while averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

Barnett is expected to be an important piece for Morgan State's offense next season. The Bears ranked 2nd in the MEAC in rushing offense last season, touting three players who topped the 400-yard mark. At 225 lbs, Barnett has the size to be an every-down back, along with a dangerous redzone threat.

Tiant Wyche (Florida A&M)

Another All-Conference playmaker will be following head coach Quinn Gray from Albany State to Florida A&M. Along with quarterback Isaiah Knowles, running back Tiant Wyche is an important piece for Gray as he looks to revamp a FAMU offense that struggled with inconsistency last year.

Wyche put together a breakout season in 2025, earning second-team All-SIAC honors for the Golden Rams. He finished the year with 1,026 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry. He played a key role in leading Albany State to the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs last season.

Kevin Lalin (Chattanooga)

Lalin started his career at Limestone, where he developed into an All-SAC performer before the program closed its doors after the 2024 season. In 2024, Lalin led the program with 1,433 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Lalin transferred to Catawba, where he picked right where he left off, earning All-SAC honors in back-to-back seasons. He ended the year with 825 rushing yards and two rushing scores, along with 132 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in only nine games. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry, which ranked 6th nationally.

He brings 26 games of experience and over 2,200 career rushing yards to a Chattanooga offense that thrives on running the football. The Mocs featured four running backs who topped 300 yards last season, while ranking 3rd in the SoCon with 184.3 rushing yards per game.

