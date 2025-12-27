Idaho Signs Former Division II Defensive Freshman of the Year Mika Roberson

Even with the Division I transfer portal window still about a week away, FCS programs haven't wasted any time adding talent from the Division II level.

Idaho became the most recent FCS program to announce a key Division II signing, as the Vandals added former Central Washington defensive back Mika Roberson.

Roberson did not see any action as a true freshman in 2024. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound cornerback signed with the Wildcats out of Graham Kapowsin High School, where he was an All-League and All-Area selection as a senior. He helped the team to a state championship, earning Defensive MVP honors.

As a redshirt freshman, he blossomed into a star for Central Washington, helping the program finish 10-2 overall and reach the NCAA Division II playoffs. He finished with 13 tackles, four interceptions, and seven pass breakups in 12 games.

Roberson also adds significant upside as a return specialist, posting 206 return yards on 22 punt returns, averaging 9.4 yards per punt return.

✍️ 𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭



Welcome to the Vandal Family, Mika! pic.twitter.com/CDiS13EQI3 — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) December 26, 2025

Roberson was named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year. He also earned second-team LSC All-Conference honors as a defensive back, while being named an honorable mention as a punt returner.

Roberson initially announced his commitment on Dec. 22. He is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining for the Vandals.

Idaho finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall (2-6 Big Sky), losing its final three games of the year. It was the first season under head coach Thomas Ford Jr., who was hired to replace Jason Eck, who accepted the head coaching job at New Mexico.

The Vandals are having an outstanding offseason, which includes signing the highest-rated high school recruiting class in the Big Sky. It was the No. 2-ranked class nationally, trailing only Sacramento State, which is set to leave the conference this offseason.

Idaho landed some key transfers last season, most notably Fresno State quarterback Joshua Wood, who earned the starting job. Portland State transfer Zach Wusstig was a key starter at linebacker, while Mississippi Valley State's Donovan Parham was an important piece at defensive end.

Roberson will join his former head coach, Chris Fisk, in the Big Sky next year. He accepted an offer to be the next head coach at Portland State after spending seven seasons at Central Washington. He compiled a 48-22 overall record with four Division II appearances and two conference championships.

