Behind The Numbers: How Many FCS All-Americans Are Returning For The 2026 Season?

In this early offseason period, we are taking the time to analyze some of the transfer portal movement of the best FCS players from last season.

Earlier, we looked at the top FCS quarterbacks, finding that nearly 80% of the top quarterbacks, who were eligible to return, have decided to remain at the FCS level. This is great news for the subdivision and the ability of these programs to retain talent at the most important positions. But what about other positions?

The 2025 FCS Football Central All-American Team had 110 players last year, which led me to take a look at where these players will be next season.

2025 FCS Football Central All-Americans:

56 players graduated or declared for the NFL Draft

28 players returned to their FCS program

23 players transferred to FBS programs

2 players remain in the transfer portal

0 players have transferred to another FCS program

Note: These numbers could change between now and the start of the 2026 season.

A much higher percentage of FCS All-Americans transferred to FBS programs compared to the top quarterbacks from the FCS. It should be noted that many of the 23 players have already graduated and are looking to play one final year at the highest level they can.

So despite the 23 FBS transfers, a higher number of 28 players return to their FCS teams. That means 53% of FCS All-Americans from 2025 have decided to return to their schools.

That number is likely not quite as high as many would hope for, but it also goes to show that the narrative that all the subdivision's best players are guaranteed to transfer is just not true. In fact, it's more likely that an All-American player will return to their school than enter the transfer portal.

The name of the game in college football is player retention. We know there are many good coaches in this subdivision, but those who are able to retain their top players and truly develop them will have a huge advantage.

The best example may be what Montana State was able to do this offseason. The Bobcats are set to return nearly 30 players who played over 200 snaps last season. This is a program that just won a national championship and will be the heavy favorites to repeat in 2026.

Montana State players celebrate after winning the FCS National Championship game against Illinois State at FirstBank Stadium | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's also a rare year where the Walter Payton Award winner, Beau Brungard, will return for another season. We also saw Furman's Joshua Stoneking announce his return after finishing 2nd in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award. Western Carolina's Taron Dickens is still in the portal, meaning another All-American player could still return to the FCS next season.

While it seems like many quarterbacks are deciding to return, the positions that seem to enter the portal most frequently are offensive linemen and wide receivers. It makes sense given that those are two of the higher-paid positions in the sport. Unlike quarterback, where only one player gets to start, those other positions require a lot more depth, which could further explain that trend.

While the FCS has lost its fair share of talent, it's also retaining quite a bit of talent, and with an influx of more talented freshmen coming in, it should make for another excellent season.

Below are the first-team FCS All-Americans returning in 2026.

Beau Brungard (Youngstown State, QB)

Eli Gillman (Montana, RB)

Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island, WR)

Titan Fleischmann (Montana State, OL)

Joshua Stoneking (Furman, DL)

Tye Niekamp (Illinois State, LB)

Abu Kamara (Yale, S)

Caden Dowler (Montana State, S)

