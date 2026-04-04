Montana State Lands Key In-State Commitment From TE Dax Yeager

Montana State added one of the state’s top prospects on Friday when Choteau High School tight end Dax Yeager announced his commitment to the defending FCS national champion Bobcats.

“What led me to commit was the coaching staff! Every single coach from Montana State has made me feel very important and wanted in their 2027 recruiting class, and the environment of Bobcat football is just amazing. I was very happy with all of the effort that was being put in by other schools recruiting me, but my family and I thought that Bozeman was the right choice for me,” Yeager said.

Yeager's journey with the Bobcats took a significant step forward at their Junior Day on February 1, where he received his offer after speaking with head coach Brent Vigen.

“I got called aside after the junior day was over by Coach Vigen, and he took me into his office and said that they are very interested in me, and he was going to go ahead and offer me. He said that recruiting Montana is a priority for him and his program, and winning national championships starts with the in-state kids like me.”

I am very excited to announce that I have committed to Montana State University! I am beyond thankful for this opportunity. Huge thank you to @bvigen and the rest of the coaching staff for all the support throughout my recruiting process. Go Cats!🐱 @MSUBobcats_FB #committed pic.twitter.com/1nOz8wL90k — Dax Yeager (@daxyeager1) April 4, 2026

Yeager's Recruitment

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Yeager had an impressive 2025 season. He hauled in 39 receptions for 590 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, which led to him being named a first-team all-conference selection.

“The season went really well, both individually and as a team. My season this year really made my recruiting start popping. We lost in the first round of the playoffs this year, but we learned a lot from the season, and we will be back.

Following that productive season, Yeager saw a spike in his recruitment, picking up additional offers from Montana, Idaho, and Portland State.

The Bobcats have been recruiting Yeager as a defensive lineman, but he noted that the potential position switch is not set in stone yet.

Looking Back At His Visit To Bozeman

Yeager’s interest in the Bobcats deepened after his January visit, particularly due to the coaching staff and the Bozeman environment.

“The Junior Day today was awesome. The atmosphere of Bozeman is phenomenal, and all of the coaches being so welcoming just makes it all so much better. Some of the highlights there were simply getting to talk with all of the coaches and getting to take pictures in the full uniforms. I have developed a great relationship with Coach Vigen and the staff. We all talk pretty regularly, and they make me feel very wanted in their program.”

With his commitment to Montana State secured, Yeager will forgo his previously scheduled visits.

“I had other visits scheduled, but I don’t plan on going on them anymore. I had planned to go to Boise State and the University of Idaho.”

His commitment is also a great win for the Vigen and the Bobcats on the recruiting trail, as Yeager was also a top target for the Montana Grizzlies as well, considering he was in Missoula just last weekend for their Junior Day.

After a great junior day and exciting conversation with @bvigen, I am excited to announce I have received my 2nd D1 offer to play football for @MSUBobcats_FB! pic.twitter.com/qZ7El0zXfX — Dax Yeager (@daxyeager1) February 1, 2026

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