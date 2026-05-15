Lincoln North Star CB Josh Anderson Commits to Northern Iowa

Lincoln (NE) North Star High School cornerback Josh Anderson announced his commitment to Northern Iowa on Monday.

“The coaching staff, the team, the facilities — it was everything about UNI that led me to commit. The way the coaches talked, how the players backed it up, and had all these wonderful things to say, that was all it took. Being able to watch some of their practices and see them having fun while also dominating was a big thing as well,” Anderson said about committing to the Panthers.

Anderson's Recruitment & Interest From Northern Iowa

Anderson received his first Division I offer from UNI on March 12, while attending a Panther Junior Day in Cedar Falls, where he met and spoke with cornerbacks coach Kevin Hodges. Since then, the two have remained in close contact.

“The Junior Day was phenomenal. I loved touring the facilities, which were amazing, and the coaching staff had such an impact on me and my family’s decision. Coach Hodges is a great guy and someone you can always talk to. He isn’t the type to hurt or mislead you; he only wants the best for you, and I can’t wait to continue growing under him.

“I’d say our bond is great and will only continue to get better. When he offered me, he told me he liked my film, saw my potential, and believed I could be a big asset to their program.”

Meeting with head coach Todd Stepsis and seeing the type of person he is also played a major role in Anderson’s decision.

“Meeting with Coach Stepsis and talking with him was an awesome experience because of the type of person he is. He’s so genuine and has a great attitude, not to mention a good sense of humor. His smile is welcoming, and he’s another big reason why I want to be at Northern Iowa.”

Recapping His 2025 Season

Last season, the Navigators finished 6-4 and won a district championship before falling in the first round of the playoffs.

“Team-wise, I thought we did amazing. We came together as a unit in big games. Our offense thrived off our defense and vice versa. We were able to run and throw effectively while getting major stops on defense. Our special teams unit also played a big role by either putting us ahead or helping close out games.”

Anderson finished 2025 with 42 tackles, 12 pass breakups, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble. On offense, he added 15 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns, along with 10 receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

“Individually, I was able to build my stats and make plays because my teammates did their jobs and blocked well. I had a breakout year and plan on carrying that momentum into my senior season. I had a major season last year because of my training, my coaches, and my teammates pushing me every day,” he said.

Now that his commitment is behind him and track season is winding down, Anderson is focused on continuing to improve heading into the summer.

“The offseason is going great. We’re finishing up track and will be heading into summer workouts. This upcoming year will be a big one, not only for me but for LNS, and we all plan on taking it seriously. Coach Thompson (Navigators head coach James Thompson) always says to get one percent better each day, hit hard, play hard, and celebrate, so you can bet on us having fun and winning too.”

Junior Season Highlights



10 GP

42 Tackles

3 TFL

12 PD

1 FF

2 FR



10 Receptions - 81 Yds

15 Carries - 104 Yds

5 KO Returns -180 Yds

5 TDs



⁦@LNSFootball⁩ ⁦@CoachJayNelson⁩ ⁦@CoachBull16⁩ ⁦@CoachMasonFrost⁩ ⁦@CoachCrume⁩ ⁦@Coach_Prosser⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/P0ryPRTzZ1 — Josh anderson (@Joshand23435026) December 14, 2025

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