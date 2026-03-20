Ranking the Top 15 FCS Transfer Portal CBs for the 2026 Season

With the transfer portal window and National Signing Day in the rearview, it's time to turn our focus to analyzing all the great talent that signed with FCS programs across the country.

We continue with our positional rankings for the top FCS transfers ahead of the 2026 season. It will culminate in our annual FCS transfer portal rankings, which will be released next week.

There are many different ways to evaluate players and prospects, and these rankings are not meant to guarantee that a player will be successful, but to give an indication of how much value and potential they bring for the 2026 season.

We have our second edition of defensive back rankings, focusing on Division I transfers from the FCS and FBS. This edition will highlight players who primarily play cornerback. We will circle back and take a look at some of the top Division II transfers later this offseason.

These rankings blend proven production with player potential. For the FCS, production is valued much more than potential; however, a large amount of value and consideration is given to the level of competition they have faced.

For example, we will be comparing players who may have experience in the Big Ten to players who found success in the NEC or Pioneer League, and that has to be factored in. The last thing we consider is the potential upside of a player.

Below are the Top 15 transfer cornerbacks across FCS football ahead of the 2026 season, along with some notable honorable mentions.

15. Trent Henry (Alabama State)

Henry returns to the FCS level after spending two seasons at Troy. He started two games, seeing action in 10, for the Trojans in 2024 before redshirting last season. Henry started his career in the SWAC at Grambling State, where he showed the potential of being a promising up-and-coming talent.

14. Kemani Wilson (East Texas A&M)

Wilson has played nearly 1,500 snaps over three seasons at Drake, seeing action in 34 career games. He's a solid tackler at cornerback, posting 87 total tackles, while also adding 2 INTs and 16 pass breakups in coverage. He had his best season in 2025, earning second-team All-PFL honors after finishing with a career-high 10 pass breakups.

13. Emiril Gant (Stephen F. Austin)

Gant worked his way into a starting role at Towson last season, starting 11 games for the Tigers. He graded out as an excellent tackler for his position. More impressively, he was only targeted 38 times last season in nearly 300 coverage snaps as a sophomore. He has room to grow as a cover corner, but should push for immediate playing time for the Lumberjacks.

12. CJ Fraser (Southeastern Louisiana)

Fraser started all 12 games last season at Richmond, playing nearly 800 snaps for the Spiders. He finished 33 tackles, 2 INTs, and 11 pass breakups in 2025. He's projected as an immediate starter for the Lions, who must replace both starting cornerbacks from last season's secondary.

11. Ishaan Daniels (Idaho)

Daniels remains in the Big Sky, transferring from Weber State to Idaho. He played over 600 snaps in 11 games as a sophomore in 2025. Daniels was excellent against the run, recording 41 total tackles, while also tying for a team-high 2 INTs. He brings 22 games of Big Sky experience to an Idaho secondary that's replacing multiple starters.

10. Samson Israel (Jackson State)

Israel played nearly 200 snaps for one of the best Group of 6 teams in the nation last year at Memphis. In his rotational role, he was still able to collect 17 tackles, 1 INT, and 3 pass breakups. He also has experience from his time at Coahoma CC, where he had 3 INTs and 22 tackles in only six games. He has the potential to be an immediate contributor for the Tigers in 2026.

9. Amaje Parker (South Dakota State)

Parker has the ceiling to become one of the next standout defensive backs at South Dakota State. As a true sophomore at VMI, he played over 700 snaps and showed the physicality to play in the box or the versatility to play in the slot. He finished the year with 71 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 5 pass breakups, and 3 forced fumbles. If Parker takes a step in his coverage ability, he could be one of the best all-around secondary players in the FCS.

8. MJ Hinson (Texas Southern)

Hinson not only returns to the SWAC but also returns to his former school, Texas Southern, after spending one season at Florida Atlantic. He was a first-team All-SWAC selection in 2024 after posting 33 tackles, 4 INTs, and 9 pass breakups in 11 games. He only allowed 29 catches that season, while leading the SWAC in INTs and ranking 3rd in passes defended. Hinson should immediately be one of the top cornerbacks in the SWAC next season.

7. Joe Hall III (Tennessee Tech)

Hall played 11 games in the toughest FCS conference last season at Northern Iowa, which gave him an opportunity to see some of the best wide receivers in the country. He played nearly 600 snaps for the Panthers, finishing with 39 tackles, 1 INT, and 3 pass breakups. He has the potential to be a standout in the OVC-Big South on a talented Tennessee Tech defense.

6. Devaon Holman (Youngstown State)

Holman is taking a big step from the Pioneer to the MVFC, but he was an elite cornerback for Butler in 2025. He's an all-around player with great cover skills, while also having the physicality to play the run due to his toughness. He finished with 44 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3 forced fumbles, 2 INTs, and 6 pass breakups. He earned first-team All-PFL honors for the Bulldogs.

5. Mikey Allen (Villanova)

Allen was an important player on a very good Southern Utah team in 2025. He played over 700 snaps and had one of the best pure coverage grades in the UAC. Allen can be a boom-or-bust player with his aggressiveness, but more often than not, he's going to make a play in those situations. He finished with 36 tackles, 3 INTs, and 10 pass breakups in 2025. He's the perfect fit for Villanova's defense.

4. Key Crowell (Illinois State)

Crowell has a huge upside and was a massive addition for Illinois State. He was a rotational player at East Carolina last season, playing nearly 200 snaps as a sophomore in one of the better G6 conferences in the country. As a true freshman, he recorded 51 tackles, 5 INTs, and 4 pass breakups at UIndy at the Division II level. He was a first-team All-GLVC selection for the Greyhounds. Crowell is a perfect fit for the Redbirds' defensive scheme.

3. Justin Wimpye (Austin Peay)

Wimpye had an outstanding year at Youngstown State last season. He played over 750 snaps, finishing with a solid coverage grade while going against some of the top wide receivers in the FCS. He had 60 total tackles, 3 INTs, and 14 pass breakups, while only allowing 32 catches on 60 targets. Wimpye has the potential to be one of the top cornerbacks in the UAC next season.

2. Jhamal Shelby Jr. (Nicholls)

It's extremely rare to see an FCS program add an FBS-level starter out of the portal, but Shelby brings over 1,100 career snaps from his time at Louisiana Tech. He started 12 games last season, posting 49 tackles and 9 pass breakups, while allowing zero touchdowns in 428 coverage snaps. Shelby is an immediate starter for the Colonels and has the chance to be one of the top corners in the FCS.

1. Marquis Cooper (Towson)

Cooper returns to the FCS, where he spent two years at Colgate, but it's his experience at Buffalo that lands him at No. 1 on this list. He played over 1,100 snaps over the last two seasons at Buffalo, starting 19 games for the Bulls. Cooper was productive in both his seasons, recording 85 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, and 14 pass breakups. He has the talent and experience to be a real difference maker for Towson in 2026.

Honorable Mentions:

Erv Wiggins Jr. (Maine)

Makai Frisby (Stephen F. Austin)

Zay Franks (Southeastern Louisiana)

Cameron Goggins (Mercer)

Brennen Bailey (Lamar)

Cristian Conyer (Eastern Kentucky)

Fredd Adams (Tarleton State)

Ben Kamara (North Dakota)

Henry Pickens (South Dakota State)

Lorenzell Dubose (McNeese)

Andre Jackson Jr. (Western Carolina)

Cee Rhodes (Tennessee Tech)

Robert Dickerson (Tennessee Tech)

Eddie Jackson III (Towson)

Louis English (UT Martin)

Mekhi Toms (Northern Iowa)

Drew Cormier (Rhode Island)

Tyrane Stewart (Idaho)

Omar Ibrahim (Monmouth)

Jayden Lewis (Alabama A&M)

Jayke Jones (Austin Peay)

Sam McCall (Bethune-Cookman)

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