Top 10 Returning FCS Quarterbacks in 2026

The 2026 college football season is quickly approaching. It's time to shift into preview season, which starts with our annual FCS positional rankings.

Over the next month, we will rank the best returning players at each position across the FCS. The goal is to spotlight the top returning players in FCS football, giving fans and media insight on who to keep an eye on during the upcoming season.

These rankings were constructed using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, individual accolades, Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, and the general FCS knowledge of each voter.

FBS and non-Division I transfers with no experience at the FCS level were not included. You can take a look at our transfer portal positional rankings to get a better idea of which incoming players could make a big impact next season.

Some notable honorable mentions who received consideration include Pat McQuaide (Villanova), Jordan Cooke (Idaho State), Collin Hurst (West Georgia), Jerry Kaminski (North Dakota), Dante Reno (Yale), Cason Carswell (Western Illinois), Joshua Wood (Idaho), James Murphy (Brown), and Andrew Indorf (Towson).

Below are the top returning quarterbacks in FCS football in 2026.

10. Hayden Johnson (Lehigh)

Over the past two seasons, Hayden Johnson may be one of the most underappreciated quarterbacks in the subdivision. He was thrust into a starting role as a true freshman in 2024, in which he led Lehigh to a first-round upset over Richmond in the FCS Playoffs. He took a massive step forward last year, earning first-team All-Patriot League honors after helping Lehigh win back-to-back Patriot League titles.

Johnson ended last season with 2,510 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, and 6 INTs, while rushing for 451 yards and another 4 TDs. He's now 15-2 as a starter at Lehigh and still has plenty of room to grow as a player. Johnson's 89.4 PFF grade in 2025 ranked 17th among FCS quarterbacks and is the 7th-highest among returning QBs in the FCS. He now has a chance to help Lehigh win three consecutive conference titles since the Mountain Hawks won four in a row from 1998 to 2001.

Lehigh quarterback Hayden Johnson (1) eludes a tackle by Army defensive lineman Kody Harris-Miller (52) | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

9. Andrew Body (Alabama State)

After battling injuries throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Andrew Body finally got a chance to show his full potential at Alabama State last year. He exploded onto the scene with a head-turning performance against UAB, where he totaled over 430 yards of total offense and 5 total TDs. Despite missing the final four games of the year, Body was still named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and was voted the Stats Perform HBCU National Player of the Year.

Body helped lead the Hornets to their first 10-win season in over 20 years, finishing with 1,770 passing yards, 20 passing TDs, and 1 INT, while rushing for 518 yards and 4 TDs in only eight games. He had the 6th-highest offensive grade among FCS quarterbacks via PFF, while leading all FCS QBs with a 91.0 run grade in 2025.

Injuries are the only thing keeping Body from being higher in these rankings. If Body remains healthy throughout the 2026 season, it's hard to argue that he doesn't have a case to be a Top 3 quarterback in FCS football.

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) rolls out of the pocket against Jackson State | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. Chase Mason (South Dakota State)

Chase Mason had to overcome plenty of adversity as a first-year starter, which included an injury and an offseason coaching change, which led to a staff overhaul. Despite this, Mason still finished last year with an 8-1 record as the starter, while missing multiple games with a lower-body injury.

Last season, Mason had 2,005 passing yards, 15 passing TDs, and 4 INTs, while adding 174 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs with his legs. His most impressive performance may come in Week 2, when he led the Jacks to a win over Montana State in Bozeman, finishing with over 200 yards and 4 total TDs.

Similar to Body, injury question marks are the main reason Mason remains this low in these rankings. It was clear that he may not have been 100% healthy throughout last season, but he still flashed his potential in some key games for the Jackrabbits. It's important to remember that Mason has only 9 career starts, which is why I think he could be a real breakout star for South Dakota State with a full offseason of stability and development.

If Mason can stay healthy next season, the Jacks should be one of the favorites to make a run to Nashville as they return the most experience among FCS contenders, including over 73% of their offensive contributors.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Chase Mason (7) | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7. D.J. Williams (Southern Illinois)

DJ Williams was only getting started in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 3. He finally delivered on all the hype in 2025, finishing 8th in Walter Payton Award voting and earning third-team FCS All-American honors. He was an All-MVFC honorable mention, but has shown the ability to be one of the most dangerous playmakers in college football.

Williams ended the year with 2,846 passing yards, 22 passing TDs, and 5 INTs, while putting up 847 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs in 12 games. There's still room for him to develop as a pure passer, but his athleticism and playmaking ability at 6-3, 220 lbs. already have the attention of NFL scouts going into next season.

Outside of his legs, Williams has shown he can be deadly with the deep ball, recording 18 big-time throws, 9 passing TDs, and zero INTs on passes 20 or more yards downfield in 2025. The next step is becoming a more effective passer with his intermediate throws. If Williams is able to put it all together in 2026, keep an eye on the Salukis as a potential dark horse coming out of the MVFC.

Southern Illinois quarterback DJ Williams (1) | SIU Athletics

6. Chris Parson (Austin Peay)

The expectations were extremely high for Chris Parson entering last season. He was a highly-touted 4-star recruit, initially signing with Mississippi State, before transferring to Austin Peay. In his first season as the starter, Parson delivered one of the best seasons in the FCS, which led to him earning third-team FCS All-American and first-team All-UAC honors.

Parson finished the year with 3,003 passing yards, 23 passing TDs, and only 5 INTs, while rushing for 743 yards and 14 TDs. He was the key piece in helping Austin Peay go from 4-8 in 2024 to 7-5 last year. In his first career start, he also helped the Govs stun Middle Tennessee State, which was the first FBS win for Austin Peay since 1987.

It's easy to forget Parson was only a sophomore last season, which means he's only scratching the surface of his true potential. Another year in Austin Peay's offensive system, along with a full offseason to grow, Parson could be due for an even bigger year in 2026. I wouldn't be surprised to see him secure a spot among the Top 5 quarterbacks after this season.

Austin Peay Governors quarterback Chris Parson (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

5. Ty Pennington (Northern Arizona)

There may be a few names behind Pennington who have more impressive stats, but one look at the film will be enough to understand why Pennington deserves a Top 5 ranking entering 2026. His game isn't flashy, which may be why some people overlook his impact, but he's one of the most effective and efficient quarterbacks in the country.

Pennington exploded onto the FCS scene as the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year in 2024, transferring to NAU from Pittsburg State. He followed that up with another excellent season, throwing for 3,116 yards, 19 TDs, and only 4 INTs. Last season, he took a big step forward as a passer, seeing his average jump from 190.7 YPG to nearly 260 YPG.

Pennington does an excellent job of pushing the ball downfield, while also not putting it in harm's way. His 1.6% turnover-worthy play rate ranks 2nd among QBs on this list. In 12 games, Pennington only had 7 turnover-worthy plays, but still finished with the 10th-most big-time throws among FCS QBs last season. He's also one of the top FCS prospects in next year's 2027 NFL Draft.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks quarterback Ty Pennington (6) looks downfield against the Arizona State Sun Devils | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

4. Devin Farrell (Rhode Island)

Going into 2025, Farrell was one of our favorite candidates for a breakout season, which is exactly what he delivered. He was solid in 2024, earning third-team All-CAA honors, but lacked the consistency of a true top signal-caller. All that changed last year when he earned FCS All-American honors and was a first-team All-CAA selection while leading the Rams to an outright CAA championship.

Last season, Farrell posted 3,745 passing yards, 24 passing TDs, and 8 INTs, while adding another 3 TDs with his legs. His consistency as a true passer was the biggest difference in his game, which saw his PFF passing grade jump from 74.1 to 89.1, which ranked 13th among FCS QBs. His overall PFF grade of 90.3 was tied for 11th-best in the FCS, tied with Montana State's Justin Lamson.

Farrell's ability to push the ball downfield is his biggest weapon, finishing with 30 big-time throws, which was 3rd nationally, along with only a 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate on passes 20 or more yards downfield. Farrell's return is massive for Rhode Island, which looks to win its 3rd consecutive conference championship for the first time in program history.

Rhode Island quarterback Devin Farrell (7) | David DelPoio/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Keali'i Ah Yat (Montana)

We saw a handful of quarterbacks across the FCS take a massive step forward in 2025, but none may have been bigger than Montana's Keali'i Ah Yat. A lot of his struggles could be linked to a head-scratching QB rotation in 2024, but you saw his confidence grow every week as the full-time starter last year. It led to him being an FCS All-American and first-team All-Big Sky selection for the Griz.

Ah Yat finished with 4,070 passing yards, 33 passing TDs, and 9 INTs, while also adding 8 rushing TDs. He led the nation in passing yards while ranking 4th nationally in passing touchdowns. He had six 300-yard passing games on his way to leading Montana to the semifinals, falling one game short of the national title.

I think the biggest key to Ah Yat's development was his ability to make plays under pressure. Whether it was escaping the pocket and making a throw, or just delivering an on-target pass while getting hit, Ah Yat was significantly better under pressure in 2025. He had 12 passing TDs, only 2 INTs, and 11 big-time throws when pressured last year.

Even with his success, Ah Yat is still only entering his second season as the full-time starter. He may still have more room to improve over the next two years, which could be a real problem for opposing defenses, if he returns for his senior season. His dad, Brian, led the Griz to a national title in 1996, which is the next challenge for Ah Yat going into 2026.

Montana Grizzlies quarterback Keali'I Ah Yat (8) warms up before a game against the Montana State Bobcats | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

2. Justin Lamson (Montana State)

There wasn't another FCS quarterback who faced more pressure than Lamson entering last season.

Not only did he have to replace a legend in Tommy Mellott, but he didn't even participate in spring camp, which led to some inconsistency early in the season. Despite all that, Lamson found his rhythm and led the Bobcats to their first national title since 1984, earning MVP honors with over 300 total yards and 4 total TDs in Nashville.

Lamson finished the year with 3,172 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, and 3 INTs, while adding 734 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs. He was named the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year and earned second-team All-Big Sky honors, while finishing 7th in Walter Payton Award voting.

I think the gap between Lamson and Brungard is much closer than some people would lead you to believe. It may even be a 1A vs. 1B situation; a lot of that has to do with Lamson's ability to deliver in the biggest moments.

Lamson was nearly flawless in the Brawl of the Wild, in front of one of the most hostile crowds in the FCS, completing 90% of his passes, totaling 275 total yards, and scoring two key touchdowns in that win. He followed that up by averaging 274.7 total yards per game with 10 total TDs and only 1 INT in Montana State's final 3 playoff games.

Lamson was outstanding at the end of the year and now has a full offseason to grow in Montana State's system, which could lead to an even bigger year in 2026.

Montana State Bobcats quarterback Justin Lamson (8) carries the ball against the Montana Grizzlies | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

1. Beau Brungard (Youngstown State)

It's hard to find another quarterback in FCS football who was more valuable to his team than Beau Brungard at Youngstown State. He won the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in FCS football, along with unanimous All-American honors. He led the FCS in total offensive yards, points responsible for, total points, and total touchdowns in 2025.

Brungard ended the year with 3,234 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, and only 3 INTs, while dominating on the ground with 1,468 rushing yards and 27 rushing TDs. He's always been a dynamic athlete, which led to a first-team All-MVFC selection in 2024, but it's Brungard's improvement as a passer that changed everything.

From 2024 to 2025, Brungard doubled his passing TDs, cut his INTs from 11 to 3, while his PFF passing grade jumped from 65.7 to 87.0, which ranked 16th nationally among FCS quarterbacks. Brungard's 92.0 PFF grade is the highest among returning FCS quarterbacks, further solidifying his case as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football.

It's worth noting that Youngstown State's entire starting offensive line is returning for the 2026 season. The Penguins also have 11 offensive significant contributors coming back, along with Brungard. There's a strong possibility that he could become the first player to win the Walter Payton Award in back-to-back seasons since Jeremiah Briscoe in 2016-17.

Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard (12) | Youngstown State Athletics

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